Toy drives help brighten kids’ Christmas

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Police Department, Christmas, Decatur, Decatur Police Department, Rhome, Wise County Sheriff's Office

‘Tis the season to help out children in need, and Wise County has plenty of opportunities to do just that.

Several toy drives have started around the county, and donations are now being accepted.

Several of those toy drives involve Spirit of Christmas campaigns.

DECATUR SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS

The Decatur Spirit of Christmas uses a voucher system so parents can shop for their own children with the assistance of a committee volunteer at the Decatur Wal-Mart.

This year the campaign is helping 172 children in 56 families, an increase over 2015.

Donations and sponsorships may still be made at DATCU and First State Bank in Decatur. All donations go directly to families in need.

BRIDGEPORT SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS

Like Decatur, Bridgeport’s Spirit of Christmas uses a voucher system. In addition to gifts for kids, each family is given food donated by Brookshire’s.

This year the campaign is helping 92 kids in 35 families, according to campaign spokesperson Mendee Williamson, which is down slightly from last year.

Donations will be accepted through Christmas at the three banks in Bridgeport.

ALVORD SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS

Alvord’s Spirit of Christmas includes an angel tree at Legend Bank in Alvord.

People can pick up an angel and purchase requested gifts. The deadline to return gifts is Dec. 16.

SOUTH WISE SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS

Angels are also available for the South Wise Spirit of Christmas. The angels are located on trees at Wells Fargo and Woodhaven banks in Rhome.

They should be returned by Dec. 9.

Monetary donations may also be made at the Rhome Wells Fargo.

Other local agencies also use an angel tree format.

WISE HOPE

Wise Hope’s annual Christmas of Hope helps children whose lives have been affected by domestic violence. Angels are located at the Outreach Office, 608 N. Business U.S. 81/287 in Decatur and are available to be picked up during regular office hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. They should be returned by Dec. 13.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

SALVATION ARMY

Wise County Salvation Army has an angel tree at Fit-N-Wise in Decatur to help both local children and senior citizens. All donations are used to benefit people here in Wise County.

Angels are due back Dec. 10.

Local law enforcement agencies also hold toy drives for local families in need.

SANTA’S DEPUTIES

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office Santa’s Deputies toy drive benefits kids across Wise County.

Toy or monetary donations are being accepted through Dec. 19. Drop-off boxes are located at the sheriff’s office; city halls in Aurora, Alvord, Chico and Paradise; justice of the peace offices for Precincts 1, 3 and 4; The Cajun Kid Caf in Paradise; Wiley Hardware and Julio’s in Chico; and Russell Feed and McMaster New Holland in Decatur.

Organizers say the greatest area of need is for children ages 11 to 17.

DECATUR SANTA COPS

The Decatur Police Department Santa Cops program is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys at the police department through Dec. 15. Drop-off locations include the police department, Vincent Investments, Sweetwater Bakery, Dollar General, Plaza Cinema 4, Aaron’s and Decatur High School.

Organizers say they are helping 110 kids this year.

BRIDGEPORT SANTA COPS

The Bridgeport Police Department Santa Cops program is for children ages 0 to 17 who live in the Bridgeport school district.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys or money will be accepted through Dec. 10 at the police department or Bridgeport City Hall.