Tornado brought congregation closer

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Tornado

The Saturday morning after an F2 tornado ripped through southwest Decatur, members of the Church of Christ gathered in front of the demolished sanctuary and cried.

“If the tornado had hit on Wednesday night, we would have all been in there,” church member Lillian Nanny told the Messenger in 2001.

The damage at the Church of Christ had luckily centered almost entirely on the sanctuary and spared the rest of the building, but wreckage left in place of the auditorium meant it would have to be rebuilt entirely.

“It had been lifted up a little bit and turned a few inches,” explained Donny Edwards, who was a Church of Christ deacon at the time.

A truss had been thrown from the east end of the sanctuary to the west, a huge chunk of the supporting structure lay on Farm Road 51, bricks littered the grounds and the church sign was eventually found in a tree a mile away.

With Sunday service coming up the next day, church leadership thought quickly to find a temporary location for the congregation. They met at the brand new Decatur Civic Center that first Sunday, eventually moving to the Multi-Purpose Building at Decatur Middle School.

The next step was to ensure the remaining standing structure stayed in good shape. The classroom area and gym were still sound, so the church tore down only the sanctuary and started working on redesigning it to include a larger common area and space for more classrooms.

The new building opened around a year-and-a-half after the tornado.

“It was a great celebration,” Edwards said. “Everyone was obviously glad to be back in a more permanent area. It was nice to have everything and everybody together again.”

Overall, the trials of the tornado brought the congregation closer together.

“It helped people realize the tangible things aren’t the important part, it’s the relationships,” Edwards said. “Everyone’s ties to God and to each other were strengthened.

“It reminded everyone the church is not the building, it’s the people.”

First Baptist Church of Decatur across the street was also hit, but the winds only knocked over the steeple on the newly-built sanctuary. Deacon Stephen Wren said that other than that and a bit of water damage, First Baptist was “very fortunate.”

One former member may have disagreed.

“I can remember a lady, she’s passed on now, she’d been praying for the steeple above the gym to be gone because she didn’t like it,” longtime First Baptist member Loyd Jackson said. “After the storm took the one off the sanctuary she said, ‘God got the wrong steeple.'”