Testing metal: Bridgeport driver battles for off-road glory

With his vehicle teetering over the top of a boulder, Doug Jackson is remarkably calm. He noses the front end of his heavily-modified off-road wagon over the other side and down a sharp incline most wouldn’t dare to walk.

At the bottom of the feature Jackson slams on the accelerator, waking up the vehicle’s 630 horsepower engine and surging forward through a mud pit the size of a swimming pool at breakneck speed.

Now in his third year of competition, Jackson, 54, may be relatively new to the extreme sport of off-road racing, but his measured style of driving and casual demeanor have earned the Bridgeport native multiple national series wins and rookie honors.

“I get a lot of grief because I’m one of the older guys,” he said. “I mean, there’s guys older than me, but not many. I’m about to be 55, and I’m running with these guys who are 20 years younger than me.”

On the eve of the Dirt Riot National Rampage event last weekend, competitors from all over the nation converged on Bridgeport’s Northwest OHV Park for a weekend of racing. Jackson and his co-driver, Chris Funk, finished third in last Saturday’s finals.

Looking out the window from his camper parked near the staging area, Jackson could readily identify his competitors stationed nearby.

“We’re really like a big family here,” he said. “I mean, yeah, when we’re racing, we’re racing hard, but we’re also each other’s closest ally. I can’t count the times one mechanic crew has had something go wrong and others have stepped up to help keep their racer running, too.”

The sport, which combines high-speed, off-road trails, dirt roads and rock crawling trails and obstacles, is rife with stories of things going wrong. Jackson’s vehicle class, 4400, is for vehicles with the most extreme modifications. His vehicle, numbered “61” for his year of birth, is capable of taking on staggering obstacles and reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. Twisted metal, violent rollovers and vehicle fires are all part of a day’s racing.

“Last October I hit a rock at national finals in Reno,” he said. “I knocked a hole in an oil line, filled the car with oil and it flash fired. It just burned it right up. It didn’t damage the car too bad, but it got hot in there.

“It’s fast-paced. We’ll have a hot pit area to change tires if you blow a tire,” he said. “We’re always breaking something. It’s brutal.”

Before Saturday’s finals, racers competed in a qualifying round Friday evening, which was used to determine their finals starting place. While some go all out to earn a crucial early start, Jackson said his strategy has been to play it safe until the real racing begins.

“Qualifying gets crazy because we’re trying to get a good spot out front so we have clean air. Some guys will tear their cars up in qualifying,” he said. “I have been, since I started, a mid-pack qualifier. I just don’t push my car that hard.”

But Jackson’s strategy changes in the finals. Drivers start in intervals and are timed based on the first-place vehicle.

“That kind of all goes out the window when the flag drops,” he said. “You’re wanting to catch that guy in front of you. Passing is intense. It’s very hard at a place like this because it’s a lot of single-track stuff. We’ll go out through the woods to pass.

“You can’t get over 50 foot off the track, but we’ll use every bit of that,” he explained. “We’ve got horns and sirens. The rule is you honk three times. We have sirens, so you give them the siren three times. Then you give them a gentle tap. Then you give them one more. If they haven’t moved by then, you send them for a ride.”

As one of the few Wise County drivers on the national circuit, Jackson said he was happy for a chance to race in his own backyard. It’s not the first time the series has visited Bridgeport, but for a driver who’s laid tracks all over the country, it’s good to be home.

“We had a really good race,” he said. “It was really muddy and really rough. We blew out two tires, but we were able to finish the race on them.

“You always want to represent the hometown.”