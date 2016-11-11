Teens hurt in wreck

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Three Boyd teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle accident Sunday night south of Decatur.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Ralph Wallace said an SUV driven by Lindsey Thorpe, 18, was westbound on County Road 4228 nearly a mile off U.S. 81/287 around 6:55 p.m. when it came over a hill and the right front tire left the roadway.

Thorpe overcorrected and went off the road on the south side of the roadway, crashing through a pipe fence.

Wise County EMS and the Decatur Fire Department responded and requested two helicopters be sent to the scene.

Two passengers in the vehicle – Megan Terry and Larrin Maxwell, both 16 – were flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth while Thorpe was taken by a private vehicle to Wise Health System in Decatur.

All three had been released from the hospital by Tuesday.