Teens detained following pursuit

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Tags: Crime, Decatur

Two juvenile runaways are now facing criminal charges after fleeing from officers in Decatur Sunday.

The LaPorte Police Department was searching for the two juvenile males and pinged their cell phones, which indicated the two were in Decatur.

Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins said the two were located at the Gamestop around 9:30 Sunday morning.

“As officers approached, they took off down FM 51 South at speeds of over 100 miles per hour,” Hoskins said.

The car ran off the road in the area of County Road 3198 where they fled on foot. After about a 45-minute search, the 15-year-old and 16-year-old were located and detained.

Hoskins said one of the juveniles was sent to a juvenile detention facility while the other was released to his parents. Both were charged with possession of marijuana and evading arrest (one on foot and the other with a vehicle).

The two were apparently trying to sell a game console for gas money, Hoskins said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit and search for the juveniles.