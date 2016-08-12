Students admit to damaging football fields

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Crime

The people responsible for damage at two local football fields have come forward.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating vandalism done at those two football fields as well as a third one.

Practice fields at Paradise and Chico were damaged from someone driving a vehicle over them. The Alvord damage happened on the school’s game field. All three apparently happened during the evening hours of Aug. 17 or the early morning hours of Aug. 18.

The vandalism caused “thousands of dollars” worth of damage, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Lane Akin said after his office sent out information about the crime, including a photo of the suspect vehicle, three students came forward to accept responsibility for the damage in Paradise and Chico.

While he didn’t identify the students, Akin said the three were not students at any of the schools that received damage.

“The students responsible did come forward,” Akin said. “Paradise and Chico did receive restitution and an apology.”

No criminal charges have been filed.

Akin said investigators are still working on the Alvord vandalism case.

Crime Stoppers of Wise County will pay a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible. Call 800-643-TIPS.