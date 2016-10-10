Stoney joins Grasslands staff

By David Talley | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: LBJ Grasslands

It’s been a busy first two weeks on the job for Caddo-Lyndon B. Johnson National Grassland District Ranger Jeff Stoney.

The 30-year U.S. Forest Service veteran said his office has already completed roughly 3,200 acres of prescribed burning in anticipation of hunting season’s start date next month. The Grasslands make up 38,182 acres of natural land in Wise, Fannin and Montague Counties.

“We’ve tried to get that done and out of the way before the hunters are out there,” he said. “We try to button things up from a management perspective so we’re not out there interfering with people’s hunting opportunities.”

Stoney recently moved from Colorado’s Comanche National Grassland to Wise County, replacing former District Ranger Erik Taylor. Stoney said Decatur and the nearby Metroplex appealed to his family when the opportunity for reassignment came up. While the Colorado grasslands consist of more than 440,000 acres, he said his new job presents a distinct set of challenges.

“It’s the same job at the same pay level,” he said. “But it’s a place my family wanted to be.”

“[Colorado is] very similar to here, but [Caddo-LBJ is] a little different as far as the land base is much smaller, but the number of people is far greater.”

Stoney said he joined the Forest Service 30 years ago in his home state of Oregon. He was only 17, looking for a job shortly after suffering a life-changing accident that required him to use a wheelchair.

“My motivation was just a job,” he said, “like anybody else goes to get a job and pay the bills.”

“[The accident] set me back and kind of changed what I thought my life would be like. I had to refocus and readjust and look for a different type of employment. The Forest Service gave me that type of opportunity. I saw I could make a career out of this place.”

Stoney spent six years working in Oregon before moving to work in Colorado. He spent the next 24 years in Del Norte, Pueblo and La Jara serving as financial manager, administrative officer and district ranger.

“I started at the front desk answering the phones, and now I’m running an office and a chunk of land,” he said.

Now his goals for the future are clear.

“It’s a lot of restoration,” he said. “We’ll be focused on that in 2017 and beyond a few years as well. My main goal is to have folks come and recreate on the LBJ and enjoy themselves.”

The Grasslands include more than 75 miles of multi-use and equestrian trails constructed and maintained in part by the Texas Arabian Distance Riders Association. Stoney said managing the grasslands means taking into account the work done by volunteers and the public. His office door is always open to Caddo-LBJ visitors.

“There’s a lot of personal ownership in that trail system with our volunteers,” he said. “Without them, we couldn’t have what we have. My perspective is it takes all of us to make this deal work.”