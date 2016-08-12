Stock show president to speak at luncheon

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, Decatur, Decatur Chamber of Commerce

Brad Barnes, president of the Fort Worth Stock Show, will be the speaker at a combined luncheon meeting of the Bridgeport and Decatur Chambers of Commerce 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Decatur Civic Center.

“We are delighted that Brad could be with us for this great opportunity for members of the two chambers to get together and discuss mutual interests,” said Carey Williams, past president of the Decatur Chamber and a current director of the Bridgeport Chamber. “We’re expecting a sell-out crowd for this meeting.”

As president and general manager of the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show, Barnes oversees the organization’s day-to-day operations. He first joined the stock show as a committeeman in 1986 and was elected a director the following year. He served on the Ranch Horse Committee, Ranch Rodeo Committee and chaired the Calf Scramble Committee prior to being named executive vice president in 2004.

Barnes is a director of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and active in the T&L Ranch Co., a family ranch operation in Jack County. He will be introduced by Roy Eaton of Decatur, who will also introduce Wise County residents who serve as stock show superintendents.

Reservations for the luncheon can be made by calling the Decatur Chamber at 940-627-3107 or the Bridgeport Chamber, 940-683-2076. Tickets are $13.