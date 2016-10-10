State fire marshal investigating Runaway Bay fire

By Kristen Tribe and David Talley | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: fire, Runaway Bay

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire Tuesday that destroyed most of Harbor Inn in Runaway Bay.

The property, owned by Elvin Jackson, caught fire about 4 p.m. The two buildings on the north end of the property were destroyed, but a third on the south end did not burn. No one was injured in the re.

Bobby Billips, who lives next door at The Lodge, said his wife noticed a pickup outside the Harbor Inn and heard someone inside doing loud work roughly two hours before they began seeing smoke coming from the building.

Runaway Bay Police Chief Tim Donald said Jackson was on the property doing yard work and cleanup one hour before the fire was reported. He had left the property but returned when he was notified of the blaze.

Seven fire departments were called to the scene – Runaway Bay, Lake Bridgeport, Bridgeport, Chico, Paradise, Boonsville and Salt Creek. Wise County EMS was also called to the site to provide rehabilitation to firefighers as temperatures soared above 90 degrees.

The flames rekindled throughout the night Tuesday and Wednesday, but Donald said Thursday morning showers probably doused any remaining hot spots.

The Harbor Inn was damaged by a tornado in August 2012 and again in May 2015. The property had most recently operated under the name Crowing Rooster.

According to lakebridgeport.com, the property is listed for sale with Keller Williams Realty. The asking price is $1.1 million.