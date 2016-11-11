Starting new job; Decatur senior joins reserves

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

Tags: Decatur

The summer before his senior year, Damon Lewis took a new job.

It was not a part-time gig to pass time or just put a few extra dollars in his pocket. Lewis became a reservist in the U.S. Army.

He completed basic training at Fort Sill, Okla., and returned to school in early September.

“There was a lot of push-ups, sit-ups and running. There was also the corrective training the drill sergeants had for us,” Lewis recalled.

Lewis joined the reserves last November, fulfilling a dream and following in the footsteps of several family members, including his mother, Connie, and brother, Daniel.

“I’ve always had a thing for it. I’ve always wanted to feel like I’m doing something worth doing,” Lewis said.

“There’s a feeling of pride – a sense of pride of fighting for something worth fighting for.”

The benefits of college tuition assistance also drew Lewis, who plans to attend college after high school and participate in an ROTC program. He will enlist in the military full time after school.

His job currently is construction in the reserves. The private hopes to become a Ranger or join the military police.

As a reservist, he is committed to reporting for duty one weekend per month and two weeks in the summer. He knows he could be called into active duty if needed.

“Just give me a weapon. I’m ready for it,” he said.

Lewis has received a lot of support from classmates.

“Most people have a lot of respect for it,” he explained.

Lewis shipped out for basic training in June. He said he was prepared for the physical part of the training, but he did lose 30 pounds, sweating in full uniform.

He added that the “mental intensity” was the tougher part.

“I didn’t see it as anything tough. I saw it as fun,” he said.

Lewis graduated basic training with honors, finishing in the top 10 percent of his class. He earned the recognition for not receiving any negative marks and exceeding in all events.

Lewis, who celebrated his 18th birthday while at basic training, said it was an adjustment returning to civilian life.

“It’s different. There’s not as much discipline as I’m used to,” Lewis said.