Stabbing leads to felony indictment

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Grand Jury Indictments

A Boyd man who stabbed another man during a fight in August has been indicted for the assault.

Investigators said Robert Lee Thompson, 48, went to the home of Douglas Robinson Jr. near Paradise Aug. 23 and the two began to fight. Thompson is accused of stabbing Robinson in the abdomen and back.

Thompson told investigators it was self-defense.

A grand jury on Oct. 20 indicted Thompson for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The grand jury also returned the following felony indictments:

John Keith Daugherty, resist arrest search or transport deadly weapon

William Gary Everett, driving while intoxicated third or more

Kathryn Richardson Bryan, driving while intoxicated with child under 15

Justin Erick Burk, theft of property $1,500-$20,000

Jose Cruz-Lopez, burglary of a habitation

Shaston Denise Dorman, driving while intoxicated third or more

Justin Lee Downs, driving while intoxicated third or more

Devodrick Lamont Franklin, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; escape while arrested/confined felony

Ashley Nicole Gahagan, burglary of a building

Shane Michael Hall, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than five items (four counts)

Christopher Dewayne Grant, driving while intoxicated with child under 15

Trevor Lewis Greer, unauthorized use of vehicle

Regina Dean Herring, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Dewey Jacob Hill, driving while intoxicated third or more

James William Houston, assault family/household member with previous conviction

Ralph Joseph Hunt, criminal mischief damage/destruction human burial

Thomas Lindly Largent, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Brian Wayne Luce, driving while intoxicated third or more

Miguel Lopez, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Donna Doyle Maher, driving while intoxicated third or more

Megan Leigh Wells, driving while intoxicated with child under 15

Kody Ray Mann, tamper with government record defraud/harm

Sonia Aleyda Mata, driving while intoxicated with child under 15

Anthony Sullivan, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than five items

Aaron Joe Randall, burglary of a habitation

Ryan Mark Veber, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than five items

Amy Michelle Reidy, theft of property $2,500-$30,000

Kiva Lindsey Bostick, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Lena Monteza Roberts, burglary of a habitation

D’Angelo Jamal Hardin, sexual assault of a child (four counts)

Alicia Lynn Teague, theft of property $2,500-$30,000

Garrett Wayne Adams, burglary of a building

Garrett Wayne Adams, credit card or debit card abuse

Samantha Elizabeth Bednorz, credit card or debit card abuse

Samantha Elizabeth Bednorz, burglary of a building

Jeremy Lee Brown, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Jacky Lee Armstrong Jr., fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than five items elderly (four counts)

Shawn Camacho, assault family/household member with previous conviction

Arturo Carranza, tamper with government record defraud/harm

Shalamar Jerel Tabor, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Michael Dean Casaccio, invasive visual recording (two counts)

Valerie Marie Contreras, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Lacey Dawn Frazier, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than five items elderly

Marcelino Romero Jr., possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

David Georgeyan, possession of marijuana 5-50 pounds

Christopher James Hall, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (three counts); unlawful carrying weapons (one count)

Jordan Michael Gibson, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Brynna Lanell Odell, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; prohibited substance/item in correctional facility

Amy Candida Glassey, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Miguel Angel Tovar Jr., possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Jordan Alexander Jacobson, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Arthuro Soto-Rueda, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (oxycodone)

Mark Anthony Morales, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Johnathan Lee Pearce, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Thomas Sebastian Murray, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Joshua Aurelio Sinclair, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams (cocaine)

Ashley Weisman, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (cocaine)

Carroll Lee Vibbert II, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Ashley Jacqueline Smith, manufacture/deliver controlled substance 4-400 grams (THC)

Arnoldo Nava-Lozano, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Jessie Boin Christian Jr., manufacture/deliver controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)

Raquelle Navarrette, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Kimberly Michelle Crumley, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (methamphetamine)

Stetson Kent North, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (amphetamine)

Joshua James Edelo, possession of marijuana 5-50 pounds

Andrea Korin Fernandez, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (cocaine)

Debra Lynn Rizk, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Alfredo Ruiz Fonseca, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Mark Anthony Scholt, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Jason Wayne Fuson, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Markese Allen Smith, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (THC)

Holly Leann Stapleton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (methamphetamine)

Logan Kyle Truesdale, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility

Claudia Liliana Vasquez, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (two counts) (methamphetamine)

Michael Joshua Marshall, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation; prohibited substance/item in correctional facility

Randy Allen Owens, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Teri Ann Schulte, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Robert Lee Thompson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

James Earl Williams, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon