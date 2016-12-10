Spreading Christmas cheer; Paradise students create holiday cards for local veterans

By David Talley | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

Tags: Paradise

Thanks to a Paradise Intermediate School student, veterans in nursing homes across Wise County will have gifts in their mailboxes this Christmas.

Nine-year-old Daniel Castleberry helped organize a letter-writing campaign at his school last month, bringing together more than 200 fourth and fifth graders to write and design Christmas cards for area veterans and their spouses. The cards will be distributed by Disabled American Veteran Auxiliary Chapter 70 Commander Carol Potter.

Castleberry is the son of local American Red Cross representative Daniel Castleberry, who worked with the Red Cross to set the plan in motion.

“[Daniel] gives us that youth perspective,” Melvin said.

Red Cross Team Captain Kristina Kemp said Daniel regularly attends Red Cross meetings with his father and is always outspoken about his ideas, even among the group of unfamiliar adults.

“In November, it was veterans month,” she said. “We got together and said, ‘Hey, what can we do for the veterans?’ [Daniel] pretty much came up with the idea in our brainstorming session, and we pretty much ran with it.”

School librarian Teri Gilley said from there, Daniel approached the school about the project. Students wrote their cards, which were required to have four sentences, in their English classes and designed their covers in library rotation.

Gilley said students created the designs for each card, but she took on the task of shaping and placing the cutouts. The school provided the necessary materials.

“After the first class was done, you couldn’t see the carpet for the cutouts in here,” she said.

With the creative work behind him, Daniel Castleberry said he was excited to see the cards passed out to veterans who may not always have had a merry Christmas.

“I was thinking about what they felt like when they were defending our country and missing their families at Christmas,” he said. “I thought Christmas cards would help cheer them up and give them a really good Christmas.”