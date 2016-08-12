Speed limit lowered on Halsell

Traffic will slow down on Halsell Street after Bridgeport City Council voted to lower the speed limit Monday.
Council members unanimously decided to decrease the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph along Halsell, an action recommended by Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford.
Stanford also recommended two stop signs on Halsell be removed, from the intersections of 10th and 12th Streets. There is a four-way traffic light at Halsell and 9th Street, and stop signs will remain at the intersection of Halsell and 11th. The council approved removing the signs, voting 4-1 with Kevin Lopez opposed.
Stanford said it would be wise to put yield to pedestrian signs at the intersections without stop signs.
The speed limit on Halsell is now at the lowest limit possible without a school or park on the road, Stanford said.
The council also:
- approved purchases for city employee insurance, selecting United HealthCare for health insurance, MetLife for dental insurance, Superior Vision for vision insurance, MetLife for life and accidental death and disability insurance and Teladoc for telemedicine insurance. City Manager Jesica McEachern said only dental will increase slightly. The rest will have a 0 percent increase.
- approved an amendment to the airport improvement project agreement with Texas Department of Transportation to add in a communication line at no extra cost.
- denied a Main Street Facade Grant to Terra Cotta. The council approved a $5,000 grant to the store earlier in the year.
- granted a sign ordinance variance to Bridgeport Pump and Supply for a second pole sign on their property.
- selected David Correll for mayor pro tem 2016-2017.
- agreed to complete an environmental project at the wastewater treatment plant to fix the plant’s high ammonia levels.