Speed limit lowered on Halsell

Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Traffic will slow down on Halsell Street after Bridgeport City Council voted to lower the speed limit Monday.

Council members unanimously decided to decrease the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph along Halsell, an action recommended by Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford.

Stanford also recommended two stop signs on Halsell be removed, from the intersections of 10th and 12th Streets. There is a four-way traffic light at Halsell and 9th Street, and stop signs will remain at the intersection of Halsell and 11th. The council approved removing the signs, voting 4-1 with Kevin Lopez opposed.

Stanford said it would be wise to put yield to pedestrian signs at the intersections without stop signs.

The speed limit on Halsell is now at the lowest limit possible without a school or park on the road, Stanford said.

The council also: