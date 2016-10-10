Spain’s achievements land state award

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Tags: Veterans

For years Laura Spain has had her eye on the bronze eagle that now, finally, sits on her desk in the Wise County Veterans Services office.

Spain received the Dan Garcia Achievement Award from the Veterans County Service Officers Association of Texas in September. But she’s been wanting to take it home with her for much longer than that.

“It took me 10 years to get that award,” Spain said. “I worked hard for that darn thing.”

For Spain, who became a veterans service officer in 2006 shortly after retiring from the U.S. Navy, earning the Dan Garcia Achievement Award tells her that she’s been doing her job well all this time.

“I’m humbled,” she said. “All the hard work has finally paid off. It’s just a bronze statue, but that right there -” and she pointed to the statue at the corner of her desk, “- that makes it worthwhile.”

And Spain does work hard. Day after day she talks to multiple veterans and their family members, helps them file claims and find financially-based programs to which they can apply.

“When you can work a claim for a veteran that has been living on $600 a month and get them a benefit that now they’re making $1,200 a month, double their income in a month, they think they’ve won the lottery,” Spain said. “But the truth is we’re really the ones that won because we made a difference.”

The impact Spain and the rest of the Wise County office has is felt beyond Texas, too. Spain said she gets calls from veterans all over wanting to come to their office because their reputation is so widely-known.

Coming from a military background, Spain understands the needs of her veterans particularly well.

“We don’t leave them behind out there [in the field] or on the paper trail,” Spain said.

Despite her stellar reputation in her line of work, Spain was still shocked when she heard she’d received her field’s biggest award – shocked and literally speechless, as she’d lost her voice right before the presentation ceremony.

Sitting with the bronze eagle proudly displayed in front of her, Spain said that winning the Dan Garcia award was the last big professional achievement to cross off her list before her eventual retirement. She doesn’t know when that will be yet, but she already has plans for the eagle statue.

“I told my kids when I die I want it right by my casket,” Spain said.