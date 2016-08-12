Southwest Swap Meet returns this weekend

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Southwest Swap Meet

Thousands of antique automobile enthusiasts are expected to converge on Decatur this weekend for the annual Southwest Swap Meet.

Decatur resident Gordan Hofstra with the Texas Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, which sponsors the event, along with the Dallas Model A Ford Club and the Horseless Carriage Club of America, North Texas region, said 1,800 spaces have been sold for this year’s meet. That represents about 750 to 800 different vendors.

All vendors must have automobile-related items.

“Everything from 10 to 100 years old – parts, cars, anything related to automobiles or gas stations,” Hofstra said.

While the event is celebrating its 49th year, this will be the sixth year it will be held at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Vendors will begin setting up on Thursday, and the meet will run Friday through Sunday. Hours are 7 a.m. to dark on Friday and Saturday. Hofstra said the event winds down after noon on Sunday as vendors must be out by 5 p.m.

Admission is free, but parking is $5.

Several different types of concessions will be sold, including hamburgers/hot dogs, barbecue, kettle corn and coffee, Hofstra said.

Organizers are expecting another big crowd this year.

“A lot of it depends on the weather, but I would say 4,000 to 5,000 people will come in during the weekend,” Hofstra said.

Visitors might want to keep an umbrella handy as the forecast as of Tuesday had rain chances of 50 percent on Friday and Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday.