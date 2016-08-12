Smith says goodbye to postal service

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Tags: Decatur

One of the more recognizable faces at the Decatur Post Office will retire next week.

John Smith, known for his proudly displayed postcard collection and the bowl of candy he kept on the front desk, is leaving the postal service to spend more time with his grandkids.

Smith, who previously served three tours in Vietnam as a member of the Navy and then worked in the oil fields, joined the postal service in 2008.

“I thought it sounded like a fun job,” Smith said. “An opportunity came to drive a truck, which I was already doing.”

Smith drove a delivery route in Fort Worth before transferring to Decatur in 2010 to be closer to his home in Bridgeport and to get off the night shift.

But that meant earlier mornings. Smith said typically he arrived at the Decatur Post Office between 4 and 6 a.m. to begin sorting through three truckloads of local mail. Packages and envelopes are separated and then sorted into the different delivery routes or put in P.O. boxes.

Then when time came to open the front window, Smith was often the first face customers saw. He became known for asking customers to send him postcards from their vacation destinations – which they often would – and for passing out suckers to children and keeping Tootsie Rolls for the older crowd.

Smith said his favorite part of the job was seeing his regular customers.

“Especially the older ones, because you can joke with them and talk to them,” Smith said. “A lot of the veterans that came in, we had a lot in common.

“The other thing I really enjoyed was the kids. I gave out stickers and suckers and candy.” During the holidays, Smith passed out cartoon coloring pages to the children who came to his window, and when they returned the colored pictures, he displayed them behind the front desk.

“It was amazing to see some of them come in and say, ‘There’s my picture!'” Smith said.

Oftentimes people would recognize him outside of work, out grocery shopping or walking around town. Smith keeps track of his regulars, too. He said he had a favorite family with little boys who always wanted to see ‘Mr. John.’ They brought back one of his most cherished post cards from a vacation they took to Chicago.

And while he will miss his customers, Smith said he will also miss the coworkers with which he’s spent the last six years. They feel the same.

“He’s a good worker,” supervisor Rich Palmer said. “We always tell him he can do whatever he wants if he keeps the chocolate coming.

“He will be missed.”