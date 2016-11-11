Singled out: No opponents lead to automatic election

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Tags: Election

Without a Democratic opponent, many Republicans were automatically elected Tuesday to county office.

Those running unopposed and the number of votes they received include:

District attorney – Greg Lowery, 21,721

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2 – Stephen Wren, 21,783

County attorney – James Stainton, 21,567

Sheriff – Lane Akin, 21,999

County commissioner, Precinct 3 – Harry Lamance, 5,397

Constable, Precinct 1 – Dennis Hudson, 5,580

Constable, Precinct 2 – Larry Short, 5,656

Constable, Precinct 3 – Doug Parr, 5,208

Constable, Precinct 4 – Kevin Huffman, 5,101

Lamance said he’s looking forward to a second term in office.

He was first elected in 2010, following the death of Mikel Richardson. Lamance served the remainder of Richardson’s term and was elected to his first full term in 2012.

Lamance said the idea of another four years “feels good.”

“I’ll do the same thing I’ve been doing – improving our roads and trying to serve the people,” he said.

Sheriff Lane Akin said he feels fortunate to have taken the reins at the sheriff’s office eight months prior to Election Day, and that preliminary experience helped him prepare for the next four years.

Akin, a retired Texas Ranger, took over the job from interim Sheriff J.W. Johnson, who resigned following the March primary election. Johnson had been appointed to the post in mid-December and took over the job Jan. 1, 2016, following the Dec. 31, 2015, early retirement of Sheriff David Walker, who had one year remaining on his third term in office.

Akin served the remainder of Walker’s term and will officially start his first term Jan. 1, 2017.

“By the time I start my first term, I’ll have had nine months experience,” he said. “I learned the lay of the land and how to be sheriff.

“Being a Texas Ranger does not prepare you to be a sheriff,” he said. “There are more responsibilities, and I have a much greater appreciation for the job than I did eight months ago. I’m fortunate to have an outstanding team of administrative staff in enforcement and in the jail.”

In the coming months, Akin said he and his staff hope to re-establish Wise Eyes, a community crime prevention program.

“We have 61 commissioned officers and 63,000 citizens, so we want to reach out to them,” he said, “and rejunvenate the program.”