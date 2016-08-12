Sides to run county shelter

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Animal control officer Cathy Sides is the new director of the Wise County Animal Shelter.

Sides, who has run the city of Decatur’s shelter for nine years, will start work at the county facility Oct. 10.

County Judge J.D. Clark told commissioners Monday that current shelter director, Linda Bryan, recently resigned. Her last day is Oct. 7.

“I’m not sure this is the right word with the animal shelter, but I poached Cathy Sides from the city,” Clark said.

The judge explained that after receiving Bryan’s resignation letter, he approached Sides about taking the job. Prior to working for the city of Decatur, she was a Wise County animal control officer for 11 years.

Clark told the Messenger Tuesday that an organizational change will coincide with the start of Sides’ management.

The two county animal control officers – Sherri Hartfield and Fred Redder – will now be assigned directly to the shelter, not the sheriff’s department.

The animal shelter operated as part of the sheriff’s office until late 2013 when commissioners approved making it its own department at the request of former Sheriff David Walker.

Bryan, who was hired in March 2011, was then considered department head, but the two ACOs remained under the sheriff’s office while working closely with Bryan.

Sheriff Lane Akin asked that those ACOs be assigned directly to the shelter under the supervision of Sides, who will keep her ACO certification.

Clark said by assigning the ACOs to the shelter, it will create an animal services department. Sides will oversee the day-to-day operation of the shelter and coordinate ACO schedules. She will also develop shelter policies.

Clark said Wise County dispatch will continue to receive animal control calls and will dispatch ACOs as necessary.

In other business, Public Works Director Tom Goode told commissioners the Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 is going to purchase a pump, and it will be stored at the county public works building.

