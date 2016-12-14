Sheriff seeks info in trailer theft

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Tags: Crimestoppers, Newark, Wise County Sheriff's Office

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in recovering a flat-bed trailer stolen from the Newark Public Works Department earlier this month.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said a silver, four-door Ford F-150 was spotted on a security tape backing up to the trailer and pulling it away from the department’s facility at 900 Rogers Road in Newark at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec 2.

The trailer is a black flat-bed, double-axle utility trailer. Akin said it was dropped off by a city employee a day before the theft.

“When he came to work the next day, the trailer was gone,” Akin said.

Anyone with information regarding the pickup or the trailer is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 940-627-5971.

To make an anonymous report, call Crimestoppers at 800-643-TIPS or 940-627-8477. Lines are open 24 hours.