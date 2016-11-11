Shaw crushes opponent

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Tags: Election

Wise County voters re-elected Republican Tax Assessor/Collector Monte Shaw by a large margin Tuesday.

Shaw received 21,102 votes to Democrat Don Drain’s 3,311. It’ll be his fourth term in office since 2005.

While Shaw admitted he was pleasantly surprised with the strong support, Drain and former Wise County Democratic Party Chair Tracy Smith were quick to lay blame for the loss on current party chair Janet Akers-Amos.

“Our new county chair is the best Republican we’ve ever had,” Drain said.

Both candidates agreed the contentious presidential election was the reason for high voter turnout, but Drain argued Akers-Amos left Democratic candidates to campaign unsupported, resulting in the significant loss.

Despite the complaints, Drain said he was pleased with how he’d run his own campaign.

He said he used automated calls, newspaper ads and various events to share his message that the county’s tax assessor/collector should be more involved in local government and have more input in issues decided by county commissioners.

“And I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “I’ve been around a long time, and I’m proud to be a Democrat in Wise County.”

For Shaw, the results mean one thing – the system works.

“This turnout, with this support, I think this means people care about local races,” he said. “They care who their elected officials are.”