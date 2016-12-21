Schools get ready to make the grade

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016



Beginning next year, schools in Texas will be getting report cards with letter grades.

In a couple of weeks, we’ll have a chance to see what that would look like.

Around Wise County this month, school boards have been receiving reports about the new accountability rating system required by the 84th Legislative Session.

Judi Bell, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Decatur ISD, told the school board Monday that the Texas Education Agency has come up with a system that measures five different domains to come up with “A” through “F” letter grades for both campuses and districts.

The first domain is student achievement, which measures how students did on the standardized tests.

The second domain is student progress, which measures how students do on the test from one year to the next.

“Students will be given a progress number: zero if they went backward, one if they went forward, two if they really went forward,” Bell said.

The third is closing performance gaps, which measures the difference in academic achievement among students in different subgroups such as different races, ethnic groups or socioeconomic backgrounds.

In addition to receiving individual letter grades, those first three test-related domains will count as 55 percent of the overall letter grade.

Also, the state will take the best score among domains one and two to use in factoring the overall grade.

The next 35 percent of the overall letter grade will be based on postsecondary readiness, which takes into account factors such as attendance rates, dropout rates, graduation rates and advanced classes.

The fifth and final domain, which will count for 10 percent of the overall letter grade, will be based on community and student engagement.

“Commissioner (Mike) Morath calls this ‘write your own story,’ because we create the student and community engagement poll,” Bell said. “In the last three years we’ve been doing it, we’ve gotten 100.”

While no official letter grades will be given for the current school year, school districts will receive provisional letter grades on the individual domains, but not an overall letter grade. That information will first be given to legislators on Dec. 30. Schools can access their grades on Jan. 4, and then the grades are released to the public on Jan. 6.

Not all schools are excited about the new accountability system.

Decatur Superintendent Rod Townsend said about a dozen school districts in North Texas and more throughout the state have signed a petition asking the next state legislature to do away with the new rating system and keep the current two-tier system where school districts either meet the standards or need improvement.

Townsend said the new system uses complicated algorithms to come up with the scores, which seems to go against the goal of creating a system that is transparent and easily understood. Some schools have also complained that the system still relies too much on test scores and does not accurately represent the quality of education students receive.

So far, no Wise County schools have decided to sign the petition.

Boyd School Board members covered the topic at their December meeting as part of a report by Assistant Superintendent Barbara Stice, who explained the change as the state’s way of doing away with standards that were too far opposed.

“[They felt] there wasn’t enough gray area,” Stice said.

The board offered brief comments on the new standards, with Superintendent Ted West cautioning they could be potentially “punitive” for districts that miss their mark. All Wise County districts and schools were designated as “met standard” in 2015 and 2016.

Bridgeport, Paradise and Northwest school districts have also discussed the new rating system with their respective school boards.

Alvord School Board did not meet this month. The Chico board met but didn’t have the item listed on their agenda.