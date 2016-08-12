School honors coach

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Tags: Slidell

Dennis Stroud loved the ice cream served in the Slidell cafeteria.

Superintendent Greg Enis said the head tennis and assistant girls basketball coach regularly purchased two ice creams – one for him and one for a random student.

To honor Stroud, 63, who died Sunday morning, students and Slidell faculty members joined together Tuesday afternoon at the end of a memorial service to do what he loved – eat ice cream.

“He was so beloved,” Enis said. “As an older gentleman and teacher, kids gravitated to him. With his demeanor, it was easy for kids to gravitate to him.”

Stroud was in his 11th year at Slidell after joining the district in 2006-07. He previously taught and coached at Trenton, Boles, Cumby and Lone Oak.

At Slidell he taught social studies and physical education for grades five through high school. Over the years, he served as assistant coach for the Greyhounds and Lady Greyhounds basketball teams. He spent the past few seasons on the girls side.

“He was a really nice guy that looked out for the kids. He put their needs and wants before his own,” said Slidell Athletic Director Todd McCormick. “Every Friday morning, he brought me a Dr. Pepper and a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich. He was always trying to look out for you.

“He’s going to be missed,” McCormick said. “He just loved people.”

Under Stroud’s leadership, the school built a strong tennis program that dominated district competition in recent years. Last year, the Slidell girls doubles team of Megan Garcia and Kylie Franklin qualified for state.

Garcia and Franklin spoke at Tuesday’s memorial.

“He always had a smile on his face,” Garcia said. “He was always willing to help and was someone I could go to with anything. He always knew the right words to say.

“In seventh grade, he became my tennis coach, and he pushed me to be my best. Because of him, I got to state my senior year.”

Several students shared memories of Stroud from the basketball and tennis courts, as well as the classroom.

They mentioned stare-downs in the hall and being called “missy” by him.

When McCormick asked how many students had used a racket purchased by Stroud, more than a dozen raised their hands.

Several family members attended Tuesday’s memorial, including Stroud’s wife, Nancy, and his children.

His son, Kevin, addressed the crowd.

“It’s amazing to hear my dad’s impact,” he said. “You were part of his family … Today is not easy, but it makes it easier when you know how much you loved him.”