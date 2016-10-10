Scary space: Alien-themed haunt draws thrill seekers

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Aurora, Halloween

Blood and guts, murderous extraterrestrials, a real-life ghost story and local city employees dressed to scare – all are present at the new Aurora Alien Abduction haunted house.

Thrill seekers walk through an abandoned restaurant off Texas 114 near Rhome that has been transformed into a maze of rooms filled with jump scares and gore-covered scenes. The brainchild of Aurora City Administrator Toni Wheeler, the haunt has seen nearly 300 visitors a night when it’s open on weekends, surpassing the expectations for its first year in operation.

Wheelers’ cousin actually gave her the idea for an alien-themed haunted house. A designer for Six Flags’ Fright Fest, he encouraged Wheeler to use the abandoned cafe at 4746 Highway 114 for her haunt.

The building had just been sold, but Wheeler convinced the new owners to allow her to use it, just for the month of October, 17 days before she planned to open.

With help from local citizens and other Aurora city staff members, the walls separating the rooms in the house were built in just three days. The next two weeks they worked non-stop, from 6 a.m. to midnight, filling the haunt with creepy Halloween decorations that Wheeler already owned or made herself using latex, spray foam and fake blood.

“I’m a huge Halloween fan,” Wheeler said. “It’s my favorite holiday.”

The theme, killer aliens, is evident throughout the dark rooms – there’s a kitchen where an alien chef cooks up human bodies, an alien butcher lurks in a freezer and staff members dressed as the Predator chase victims through a maze toward the end of the walk-through.

Chainsaws, baby dolls and body bags are also heavily incorporated.

“Everything was chosen pretty much for the creep factor,” Wheeler said. “I constantly wake up in the middle of the night with ideas.”

And it wouldn’t be a haunted house in Aurora without the town’s most famous (or infamous) alien, Ned, who supposedly crashed his spaceship in a nearby field in the late 1800s. Ned makes an appearance next to his wrecked ship (which Wheeler fashioned out of an old satellite).

“I have to pay homage to my dear Ned,” Wheeler said. “I loved that legend growing up in Aurora. It’s something our new city council and Planning and Zoning Committee have really embraced.”

There are several cameos by city employees – not that they’d be recognizable in costume. Members of Aurora’s public works department, the assistant city secretary and Boyd City Administrator Greg Arrington have all played roles in the haunt.

One role that was never assigned is that of the building’s “ghost.” Wheeler said that as a teenager she worked in the Mexican restaurant that was housed in the building, and she knew the owner well. The owner actually died in the building, and the haunted house staff insists his ghost still resides there. Two women swore they heard the sound of footsteps and a dragging body when they were waiting for Wheeler to arrive one night, and Wheeler herself said she heard the sound of the old dish cart rolling down the hall.

“We’ve all had some encounters,” Wheeler said. “My staff will not come in here without me at all.”

A potentially haunted building adds to the already intense fear factor, and many people can’t handle it. It’s estimated that nearly a dozen people take the “chicken door” every night – mostly men.

“I can’t tell you how many guys leave their girlfriends behind,” haunt worker Anna Skidmore said.

Skidmore’s husband Shane, who also works at the haunt, said they “have their ways” of really scaring people – like separating groups and mimicking guests’ expressions and words.

Today (Saturday) is the last day to brave the Aurora Alien Abduction haunted house, at least for this year. The haunt will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight, and Wheeler and crew welcome the chance to make even the hardiest guests scream in terror. Tickets are $13.

“Everybody who’s come through here is like, ‘You’re really twisted,'” Wheeler said.