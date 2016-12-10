Santa’s comin’ to town

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

Tags: Christmas, Decatur, Decatur Fire Department

A much-anticipated holiday tradition kicks off Sunday as Santa begins his tour through the city escorted by the Decatur Fire Department.

The annual trek through neighborhoods runs Dec. 11-15 with Santa visiting a different neighborhood each night.

Firefighters begin their route nightly at 5:30 p.m. and aim to finish around 9 p.m. so kids can get in bed.

Santa and his helpers will pause for a photo, however organizers ask that parents have their cameras ready and limit photos to one or two.

“We encourage group pictures,” Deputy Fire Chief Deroy Bennett said. “Santa’s got a busy schedule and has a lot of kids to see.”

In addition, the department asks for the cooperation of drivers.

“As Santa’s moving around [on a light utility vehicle], we have a fire truck in front of Santa and a fire truck behind him, and we do a rolling block for the safety of the kids, Santa and his helpers,” Bennett said. “We appreciate their understanding and courtesy.”

For information, call the Decatur Fire Department at 940-627-3199.

Look for photos in an upcoming edition of the Messenger.