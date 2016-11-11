Runaway Bay City Council discusses relocating police department

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

Runaway Bay City Council discussed relocating the police department Monday night.

The police department is currently working out of an office in city hall after moving from its original location due to building issues.

Mayor John Boyd mentioned the options for a new location, including the CenturyLink building, city hall’s council chambers or the civic center.

Wherever the department moves needs to have space for an evidence room, Boyd said.

Council member Berry White said he liked the idea of moving the council meetings to the civic center and putting the police department in the council chambers. It would allow for more parking at the civic center for council meetings and could save the city a few thousand dollars in energy costs, White said.

Council member Dan Ticer mentioned that eventually the fire department would need be moved as well. Multiple council members brought up a local church building for sale that the city has wanted to purchase and asked if it might make a better police and fire department location if the city could afford it.

“I think maybe in the long-term that is a good plan,” Boyd said. “However, don’t forget the police department is basically homeless right now.”

The council came to a consensus that moving the police department to the council chambers and holding city meetings at the civic center was the best solution. Because relocation of the department was only a discussion item on the agenda, no action was taken.

