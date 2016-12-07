Rotary honors 4 as Paul Harris Fellows

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Rotary Club

Four people who serve their community were honored last week by the Decatur Rotary Club.

James and Shirley Wood, Pat Peters and Ed Standridge were recognized as Paul Harris Fellows during the club’s weekly noon meeting Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Decatur Civic Center.

The Paul Harris Fellow recognition, named after the founder of Rotary, acknowledges individuals who contribute $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International or who have contributions made in their names.

In addition to honoring Rotarians who have given $1,000 to the foundation, clubs may also honor non-Rotarians for their work in the community and whose lives demonstrate a shared purpose with the objectives of the Rotary Foundation.

Shirley Wood was honored for helping those in need in the community.

“She supports those in need of assistance. She spends her time helping others. She has a long history of ministering to inmates, and she encourages others by her good deeds,” said Decatur Rotary Foundation Chair Eileen Standridge.

While recognizing James Wood for his business success at James Wood Motors, Standridge said the Paul Harris honor was given for Wood’s model citizenship.

“This is for the model you give to members in our community that spreads across the country, of your generosity, your love of country, your love of your community and your love and respect for your family. You are a model Rotarian whether you are with us in a meeting or not,” she said.

Past Rotarian President and Director of the Decatur Public Library Pat Peters was also recognized for her contributions to the community, especially in the area of literacy.

“She’s more than a part of the club, she’s a part of this community,” Standridge said. “Pat encourages others to expand literacy activities. She’s very instrumental in making good things happen in our community, and we want to recognize her for going the extra mile.”

The final person honored was someone very personal to Standridge – her husband, Ed Standridge. She said his support for her and the Rotary foundation makes him a well-deserving recipient.

“He’s a veteran of World War II in the Navy, a member of the Wise County Veterans Group, a member of several Masonic lodges in Wise and Young counties and he is a constant supporter of the Rotary Foundation through the support of his family, because if he didn’t approve that credit card statement, we wouldn’t be having all these celebrations,” Eileen Standridge said.

All four were presented with a certificate framed in a presentation folder featuring Rotary’s colors of blue and gold, a medallion and a pin featuring the likeness of Paul Harris.

The Rotary Foundation spends about $100 million annually on global programs and projects that focus on fighting diseases such as polio, ensuring access to medical care, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education and growing local economies.