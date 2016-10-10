Rodeo scandal suit settled

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

A lawsuit alleging world champion cowboy Tuf Cooper of Decatur and professional cowboy Timber Moore of Aubrey fixed the outcome of a major rodeo in Arlington last year was recently dismissed as undisclosed settlements were reached.

The suit, filed in a Tarrant County District Court by lawyers representing digital cable channel RFD-TV, claimed the cowboys purposefully lost the tie-down roping finals event March 1, 2015, at The American Rodeo in Arlington to fellow cowboy Reese Riemer in exchange for an equal split of Riemer’s potential $1 million winnings.

RFD-TV sponsored and hosted The American, which took place at AT&T Stadium and is promoted as the “world’s richest one-day rodeo.”

According to an article in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, additional court records were released showing how the controversy started. They included details of an argument between Cooper and Cole Bailey, a part-time cowboy who sells cars at his family business in Oklahoma.

In a sworn affidavit, Bailey accuses Cooper of asking him to participate in the alleged scheme, and at one point, he told Cooper, “You’re a piece of crap.”

According to the Star-Telegram article, an RFD-TV representative contacted Bailey four days after the rodeo, and Bailey told the rep what he knew, according to his affidavit.

RFD-TV invited all the cowboys back to the 2016 event.