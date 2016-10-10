Road to close for repairs

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 15, 2016



Starting Monday, Farm Road 730 will be closed at Twin Pond Creek, north of Decatur, for drainage repairs.

Through traffic on FM 730 northbound will be detoured to Old Decatur Road, then right on County Road 2175 to FM 730.

Through traffic on FM 730 southbound will be detoured to County Road 2175, then left on Old Decatur Road to FM 730. Alternate routes are encouraged.

According to a Texas Department of Transportation press release, the road is expected to be closed through the month of November.