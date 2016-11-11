NEWS HEADLINES

Riders end season on world stage

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Sophomore Success

SOPHOMORE SUCCESS – Kaique Pacheco, who was the 2015 PBR Rookie of the Year, started his second season in Chicago where his first qualified ride was an 83.25-point trip aboard Back Jackin. Last weekend the Brazil native finished second in the overall PBR standings in Las Vegas. He currently lives in Wise County. Photo courtesy of PBR.com

Several Wise County riders found success at the PBR World Finals last week in Las Vegas and finished near the top of the final rankings.

Kaique Pacheco, a native of Itatiba, Brazil, finished sixth at finals, with four rides of 80-plus points. Pacheco couldn’t last the sixth round, falling early from bull Slinger Jr. For his finals performance he earned $100,000.

Pacheco ends the 2016 season in second place in the overall standings with $467,746.

Joao Ricardo Vieira, of Itatinga, Brazil, placed 10th at the PBR World Finals, winning $29,000. Vieira had four scoring rides. He finished fifth for the season with $305,440 and a ride percentage of 48.

Guilherme Marchi of Itupeva, Brazil, finished sixth in overall rankings but took second at finals with five scoring rides. Marchi won $214,833 at the PBR World Finals, pushing his yearly earnings up to $324,297 and making him one of the 10 top-earning riders for 2016. Marchi had been in 12th overall prior to his rides in Las Vegas.

Fabiano Vieira of P rola, Brazil, finished 19th at the PBR World Finals and finished 9th overall with $188,982.

Mike Lee of Decatur did not place in Las Vegas but finished 10th in the world rankings with $145,485 in earnings for 2016.

Wallace Vieira de Oliveira of Goiania, Brazil, finished 15th at finals, earning $14,000. Oliveira finished 13th in the 2016 standings with $139,423.

Silvano Alves of Pilar Do Sul, Brazil, finished 22nd both at the PBR World Finals and in the overall rankings. Alves earned $104,712 in 2016.

Valdiron de Oliveira of Piranhas, Brazil, placed eighth in Las Vegas with four scoring rides. Oliveira ended the year at 25th in the world standings with $105,541. Oliveira announced his retirement prior to finals, saying he made the decicsion to spend more time with his family. Oliveira had a 10-year professional career.

Marco Eguchi finished 12th at the PBR World Finals and 27th in the 2016 world rankings with $80,947.


