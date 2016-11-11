Riders end season on world stage

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Tags: PBR, Rodeo

Several Wise County riders found success at the PBR World Finals last week in Las Vegas and finished near the top of the final rankings.

Kaique Pacheco, a native of Itatiba, Brazil, finished sixth at finals, with four rides of 80-plus points. Pacheco couldn’t last the sixth round, falling early from bull Slinger Jr. For his finals performance he earned $100,000.

Pacheco ends the 2016 season in second place in the overall standings with $467,746.

Joao Ricardo Vieira, of Itatinga, Brazil, placed 10th at the PBR World Finals, winning $29,000. Vieira had four scoring rides. He finished fifth for the season with $305,440 and a ride percentage of 48.

Guilherme Marchi of Itupeva, Brazil, finished sixth in overall rankings but took second at finals with five scoring rides. Marchi won $214,833 at the PBR World Finals, pushing his yearly earnings up to $324,297 and making him one of the 10 top-earning riders for 2016. Marchi had been in 12th overall prior to his rides in Las Vegas.

Fabiano Vieira of P rola, Brazil, finished 19th at the PBR World Finals and finished 9th overall with $188,982.

Mike Lee of Decatur did not place in Las Vegas but finished 10th in the world rankings with $145,485 in earnings for 2016.

Wallace Vieira de Oliveira of Goiania, Brazil, finished 15th at finals, earning $14,000. Oliveira finished 13th in the 2016 standings with $139,423.

Silvano Alves of Pilar Do Sul, Brazil, finished 22nd both at the PBR World Finals and in the overall rankings. Alves earned $104,712 in 2016.

Valdiron de Oliveira of Piranhas, Brazil, placed eighth in Las Vegas with four scoring rides. Oliveira ended the year at 25th in the world standings with $105,541. Oliveira announced his retirement prior to finals, saying he made the decicsion to spend more time with his family. Oliveira had a 10-year professional career.

Marco Eguchi finished 12th at the PBR World Finals and 27th in the 2016 world rankings with $80,947.