Rhome hires new police chief

Published Saturday, September 24, 2016

A four-month search for Rhome’s police chief ended this week.

Mayor Michelle Pittman introduced new chief Sam Love to citizens at the Tuesday night city council meeting. Love was sworn into office Monday.

Audience members cheered when Pittman announced Love had been hired.

“I appreciate the warm welcome,” Love said. “Everybody that I’ve talked to yesterday and today has been very warm and welcoming, and I just hope I can live up to the expectations. I’m going to try.”

Love most recently worked at the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, and prior to that served as chief at Ferris Police Department in Ellis County. He has 40 years of law enforcement experience.

Rhome had been without a police chief since Brandon Davis resigned in May.

BUDGET AND TAX RATE SET

City council members voted Tuesday to approve the 2016-2017 budget and property tax rate.

Rhome is facing an $80,119 loss, or 12 percent decrease, in property tax revenue from last year’s budget. Pittman said the city also faced a significant loss in taxable mineral values.

The set budget is balanced, with $2,741,160 in predicted revenue and $2,740,864 in predicted expenditures.

Council members voted to keep the tax rate the same as the previous year at 52.34 cents per $100 valuation.

