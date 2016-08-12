Rhome hires new police chief

A four-month search for Rhome’s police chief ended this week.
Mayor Michelle Pittman introduced new chief Sam Love to citizens at the Tuesday night city council meeting. Love was sworn into office Monday.
Audience members cheered when Pittman announced Love had been hired.
“I appreciate the warm welcome,” Love said. “Everybody that I’ve talked to yesterday and today has been very warm and welcoming, and I just hope I can live up to the expectations. I’m going to try.”
Love most recently worked at the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, and prior to that served as chief at Ferris Police Department in Ellis County. He has 40 years of law enforcement experience.
Rhome had been without a police chief since Brandon Davis resigned in May.
BUDGET AND TAX RATE SET
City council members voted Tuesday to approve the 2016-2017 budget and property tax rate.
Rhome is facing an $80,119 loss, or 12 percent decrease, in property tax revenue from last year’s budget. Pittman said the city also faced a significant loss in taxable mineral values.
The set budget is balanced, with $2,741,160 in predicted revenue and $2,740,864 in predicted expenditures.
Council members voted to keep the tax rate the same as the previous year at 52.34 cents per $100 valuation.
The council also:
- extended Taco Casa’s temporary Certificate of Occupancy to Oct. 15 after much debate, agreeing to give owner Will Reed time to apply for landscaping and signage variances. Council members Tim Robison and Leeanne Mackowski voted against the extension.
- voted to move $16,500 from the street repair fund in the 2015-2016 budget to cover the completion of the pavilion and restroom projects at the city park.
- authorized Pittman to put together quotes on the mold remediation and rebuilding of city hall.
- voted to move $13,500 from the street repair fund in the 2015-2016 budget to cover the repair of drainage ditches in ByWell Estates.
- approved a contract with TXU Energy at a rate of 4.2 cents per kilowatt hour.
- approved a final plat for a property on County Road 4838.
- approved an interlocal agreement with Wise County for animal control services.
- approved an interlocal agrement with Wise County for fire protection and first responder services.
- approved a budget of $2,000 for the city’s 2016 employee awards banquet.
- discussed whether committee meetings should be open to the public, a question brought up specifically concerning the Fall Festival committee, which operates under the parks and recreation board. City attorney Tim Sralla advised that any time discussions involve how to spend taxpayer money, meetings should be open.
- approved city-sponsored events for the rest of the year: National Night Out on Oct. 4, community clean-up days on Oct. 15 and 22, Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 11 and a Veterans Day program Nov. 12.