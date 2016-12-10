Rhome City Council creates numbered seats

Rhome Mayor Michelle Pittman pushed past a deadlocked vote to change the city’s at-large council seats to numbered places Thursday night.
Council members Leanne Mackowski and Sam Eason were in favor of the change. With Ronnie Moore and Tim Robison opposed, Pittman provided the tie-breaking vote. Council member Dawn Davis was not present.
The council also approved a potentially money-saving ordinance to refinance the city’s outstanding debt at a lower rate.
The rate, offered by Regions Bank, will drop the city’s interest rate from 4 percent to 2.5 percent. The deal will give the city a chance to refinance again in September 2017, if rates continue to drop.
The council initially voted three-to-one in favor of the ordinance, with Moore the lone dissident. Moore said he voted against the measure because he didn’t know they were going to vote on it, and he didn’t have enough time to study the plan.
However, it was pointed out general law cities may need greater than a 3/5 vote to approve debt rate issues. The vote was called again, and Moore voted in favor of the ordinance.
The council also heard a report on the mold and asbestos at city hall. Portions of the building’s interior walls will be torn down Saturday to get a better look.
Council members then disagreed over whether Pittman could then order full or partial removal of the asbestos without waiting until the next council meeting. Because removal of some of the asbestos will affect load-bearing parts of the structure, causing costly repairs, the city will have the option to remove some of it and contain the rest. Originally the city’s plan had been to remove all the asbestos regardless of the cost, however, Robison pointed out, the cost of the project made that decision more difficult.
“We voted to remove the asbestos, and it sounds like the price tag is getting a little bigger than we want,” he said. “I want the city to be protected on this, but it’s turning into a cash cow.”
With strong vocal support from Moore, the council eventually voted to allow Pittman to make the call under the condition she also notify council members Robison and Eason about the findings and her decision.
In other business, the council set a preliminary list of city-sponsored events for 2017, which includes Easter, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Christmas, Thanksgiving and tentative plans for a spring carnival.
The council also:
- continued discussing powers of the mayor. After talking with City Attorney Tim Sralla, the council decided to table the issue and look up past resolutions outlining the mayor’s spending limit.
Before the motion, Moore stressed the importance of keeping the council a part of financial decisions.
He said to Pittman: “If you’re spending money, you’d better not be alone to make that decision.”
“I don’t want everything to fall on her,” he said.
- voted to ask the Planning and Zoning Board to consider naming two alternates to the board.
- heard a presentation from Volunteer Fire Chief Darrell Fitch on changing the department’s incentive structure and membership requirements. The council approved Fitch’s changes and complimented the chief on his leadership of the department.
- met in closed session with a representative from law firm Parker Straus to discuss legal proceedings concerning Walnut Creek Special Utility District. The city also met with Sralla regarding an ordinance authorizing and regulating a city impound lot. No action was taken on either item.
- met new Northwest ISD Superintendent Ryder Warren. Warren discussed the district’s growth.
- heard a report on bids for repairs to the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city will open bids for the project Dec. 28.