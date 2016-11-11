Rhome City Council approves third water rate increase

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

Tags: Rhome, Rhome City Council

Rhome City Council voted Tuesday to raise water rates 10 cents per 1,000 gallons.

The increase, from $5.75 per 1,000 gallons to $5.85, is intended to pass along rising costs from Walnut Creek Special Utility District. This is the third rate increase in a year – rates were also raised in November 2015 and February 2016.

The city’s relationship with Walnut Creek is already strained. The poor quality of the water has been discussed at multiple council meetings, and Public Works Supervisor Lance Petty has said he estimates the city has to flush 150,000 gallons every time the utility district passes along impure water to Rhome. There have also been problems with Walnut Creek’s chlorine levels, which usually meet the bare minimum, Petty said.

“We’re constantly adjusting our chemicals to get it state legal for our citizens,” Petty said.

Petty and Eddie Aguilar of Jacob and Martin Engineering visited Walnut Creek recently, and Petty did not feel the meeting went well. The city has begun to look for other water options, contacting a groundwater driller and looking into costs for drilling a Trinity Aquifer well.

Mayor Michelle Pittman requested approval to contract with Parker Strauss law firm to enter legal discussions with Walnut Creek. The city’s current firm has a conflict of interest concerning the utility district.

Councilman Tim Robison asked whether the city could afford to contract with another law firm, and Pittman responded that the hourly fees from Parker Strauss were equal to that of the city attorney Tim Sralla’s firm.

“The only way you’re going to get [Walnut Creek] to improve is to pursue it legally,” Petty added.

Pittman also mentioned that Rhome is currently dealing with a $1,700 fee from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality because of the poor water quality. Those fees could increase with inaction, she said.

The council approved contracting with Parker Strauss solely for discussions concerning Walnut Creek. Robinson voted against the agreement.

City hall update

Rhome’s city staff have been temporarily stationed in the Rhome Community Center since mold was discovered in the walls of city hall in May.

The mold remediation crew recently found asbestos in the building as well, in the floors and in the main wall that divides the office building from city council chambers. The mold remediation process can’t proceed without addressing the asbestos, Pittman explained.

The council was presented with two options – encapsulate the asbestos at no extra cost or remove it completely for an additional $16,000.

Councilman Sam Eason asked whether the city’s future plans for a municipal complex would affect their decision to spend more money on the city hall when Rhome might not even use it but instead just rent or sell it.

“You can’t put lipstick on a pig and try to sell it,” Robinson said. “It’s not even a pig to put lipstick on right now.”

Eason and councilwoman Leeanne Mackowski ultimately agreed with Robison and the council voted to proceed with the removal of the asbestos.

Mackowski asked if the city could look into mobile offices for the staff while the removal and remodel continue. Pittman agreed to check prices but said the budget would not likely allow for such an option.

