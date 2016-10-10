Register to vote by Tuesday

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Election

We’re one month away from the general election, so if you plan to vote, you need to make sure you are registered.

The deadline to register in order to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 presidential election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

If you are not sure if you are registered, visit votetexas.gov and click on the “Register To Vote” option. You’ll be asked to enter certain information about yourself, and information is then shown regarding your voting status.

Voter registration information can also be found on the Wise County elections page at votewise.org.

Wise County residents can register to vote in person at the Election Administration office at 200 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. You can also call 940-627-3656 for local voter registration information.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, in order to be eligible to register in Texas, you must: