Recently retired, ready to travel; Embry Hines reflects on 40-plus years with First State Bank

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

After 43 years with First State Bank, President and CEO Embry Hines announced his retirement in November.

Hines, a Bridgeport native, grew the bank from one to four branches and brought assets from $2 million to more than $200 million during his tenure.

It’s the kind of growth he never could have imagined when he took over the First State Bank of Chico in 1973. When Hines and his wife first drove out to look at the building in Chico, they were surprised by its small size.

“I remember us looking through the window and saying, ‘Man, this is a little bitty bank,'” Hines said.

Over the last four decades, Hines is proud to say the bank has never experienced an unprofitable year – even if it came close a few times, like during the ’80s recession or in recent years with the downturn of the oil and gas industry.

“We always made a little money,” Hines said. “Some years we made more than others.”

He’s witnessed a lot of changes in the banking world, including the move from paper to complete automation and increased interventions by regulators.

“When I started banking, most of the deals were done on character and collateral,” Hines said. “Now there’s a lot more involved when it comes to lending money.”

Although Hines admits it’s difficult for him to see the nature of the business change, he has enjoyed the majority of his career.

“I’ve met a lot of great people and was able to help most of them,” he said. “Hopefully they feel the same way.”

Hines said he and his wife plan to travel in their new free time. An active scuba diver, he’s been on more than 500 dives, and they’ll be taking trips to Australia and Fiji so he can dive there.

He will remain chairman of the bank board while current CFO Steve Holt takes over the CEO office.

“I hope the bank continues to grow, be profitable and serve the community,” Hines said.