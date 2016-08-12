Quilt guild makes donation

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016



The Wise County Quilt Guild recently presented approximately 20 handmade baby quilts to Wise Choices Pregnancy Center in Decatur.

Donating baby quilts to this organization is one of several service projects carried out by the guild each year. In addition to the baby quilts, the guild also constructs and donates Christmas stockings to CASA and completes tote bags to be distributed to disabled veterans’ groups.

Throughout the year, the group also constructs and donates quilts to various organizations needing raffle items for fundraising events.

The Wise County Quilt Guild is a non-profit organization that meets at 10 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at the Cates Street Church of Christ in Bridgeport.

Anyone interested in quilting, whether experienced or simply wanting to learn, is welcome to attend.