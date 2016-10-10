Putting the time in; Veteran’s project details more than 150 years of family military service

By David Talley | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Five years ago, Charles Braun picked up a project that would take the Newark resident back in time.

He started with a look back at his own military career. But as Braun retraced his steps through three wars and more than 25 years of service, it became apparent the story was bigger than he thought.

“I said, ‘gee, I need to get this fixed up before I pass on and go somewhere else,'” he said. “But then I thought, ‘well, why don’t I start with my dad and my brother,’ so I started it that way and this is what I ended up with.”

Braun’s handiwork, a long row of shadowboxes, medals, portraits and official documents for Braun’s father, all six of his brothers, two nephews and a granddaughter, accounts for more than 150 years of service. The collection is displayed this month at the Wise County Veterans Memorial Museum, located at the corner of 10th and Stevens Street. Museum Director Bob Johnson said he was proud to have the collection available for public viewing. The work has previously been displayed at several veterans gatherings, including Camp Mabry in Austin.

“What struck me when I first saw this, and the reason I’m happy to have it here now, is so few people go beyond and take the next step to do something like this,” Johnson said. “It’s too bad because there’s a whole lot of families with a whole lot of history. What Charlie has done here is pulled together a family’s history. I’m very proud of it.”

Braun said he received most of the official documents through Freedom of Information Act record requests. The arduous process takes anywhere from six months to a year and requires specific forms be filled out and mailed in to the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis.

The records cover the training, transfers, awards, battles and other technical specs of military life for Braun’s family. Each entry is carefully bound. In the shadow boxes, representations of each family member’s medal are carefully placed. Braun painstakingly researched each award to ensure the details are straight.

“It’s everything I could get my hands on,” he said. “I’ve got it all backed up on paperwork, so it worked out pretty good. It’s really interesting to glance in and see what goes on in some of that stuff.”

Despite Braun, his several brothers and his father serving simultaneously at one point, none suffered any serious injuries.

“As far as we were spread out during war time, not a one of us got a scratch,” he said. “My mother got a few gray hairs because six of us boys and my dad were all in at one time.”

Braun’s work was initially featured in the Saturday, Nov. 12, 2011, issue of the Messenger. Since then, he’s added framed portraits of each family member, acquired from a family photo album. He said the pictures bring a sense of finality to a project he’s spent a long time working on.

“I’m just proud to get it done,” he said, “because I don’t have too many years left. I put the time in myself. I wasn’t going to pay anybody to do that.”