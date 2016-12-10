Public hearing set for plat fee

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

Tags: Commissioners

A public hearing on the county’s proposed new plat fee is 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the third floor conference room of the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur.

County commissioners decided Nov. 14 to raise the fee from $25 per lot to $500 to offset the cost of outside engineer Kimley Horn.

Citizens will be allowed to comment on the issue at the public hearing, but commissioners won’t take action until their regular meeting, which will follow at 9 a.m.

Other items on the regular meeting agenda include: