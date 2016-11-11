Programmed for success: Students take first stab at robotics competition

By David Talley | Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

Tags: Boyd

As members of the Boyd High School Robotics Club gather around, a small robot, about the size of a box fan, rolls up to club member Beverly Jenkins. A metallic arm pivots forward, using a claw to carefully take a fake ear of corn from Jenkins’ outstretched hand.

The club has continually worked on building and controlling the robot this semester leading up to the CoCoBEST UIL robotics contest last month where Boyd placed 35th out of 52 teams from schools in Wise and Collin County. CocoBest, or Collin County Boosting Engineering Science and Technology supplied building materials for the robots.

While many other teams at the meet had four-figure budgets and designated class periods to work in, faculty sponsor Kent Taylor said the Boyd program met weekly during the students’ advisory period and had to work without external funding.

“[Other teams] have more equipment. They actually have a class period dedicated just to their stuff. But it was our first year, and we still learned a lot. I think we placed well, considering.”

The contest consists of eight rounds where robots built by each team enter an arena to complete a series of tasks designed to test the competency of the machines and their drivers. Tasks include harvesting fake corn from stalks and placing the ears in a bin and herding plastic pigs into a pen to score points. The robot must be driven by a different team member each round.

Club member and driver Jacob Landry said the team ran into several issues controlling their robot. Due to time constraints, they had to build part of their robot the night before the contest, meaning they didn’t have time to thoroughly practice controlling the arm or navigating obstacles like those found in the arena.

“We actually found out if we put the robot in the starting pen backwards, it’d be easier to get it out,” Landry said. “I got it stuck and that was probably the worst I felt. I got all the pigs I had stuck in [an obstacle] and couldn’t go around. I was upset.”

Despite the setback and even missing one round due to disqualification, Taylor said he was proud of the team’s first attempt. Taylor, who also teaches IT classes, said he’d always been interested in robotics and RC vehicles and started the program hoping to share those interests and keep students learning and using computer coding.

“To get the motor to turn, they actually have to write a program to do it,” Taylor said. “They have to write one for the claw to control how far it closes. If they program it [to contract] too much, you’d burn out the motor.”

Near the beginning of the semester, Taylor held an informal meeting with students interested in robotics, hoping to drum up support for the team. After showing off the parts and technical specifications of the robot kit, he said the 14 students that make up the club were happy to take over.

“We teachers aren’t even supposed to touch it,” he said. “It’s all them. They took this on and did great work.”