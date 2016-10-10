Prescription drug take-back event is Saturday

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Police Department

The Bridgeport Police Department is taking part in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Take-Back Day Saturday.

The public is invited to bring expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs to the police department, 1000 Thompson St., for disposal 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. No liquids or sharps are accepted.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked, according to police.

All collected prescription drugs will be sent to the DEA.

The Bridgeport Police Department has had a drug take-back box in its lobby since June 1 of this year. Since that time, 44 pounds worth of pills have been returned, according to Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about Saturday’s Take-Back Day, go to the DEA Diversion website, deadiversion.usdoj.gov, or call Bridgeport Police Department at 940-683-3430.