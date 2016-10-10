Prepare yourself for Election Day Tuesday

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

If you are not one of the more than 16,000 Wise County residents who voted early, your time to vote is almost here.

Months, if not years, of campaigning has come down to one day: Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In case you’ve been busy and haven’t noticed the lead-up to Election Day, don’t panic.

First, you need to know that on Election Day, you go vote in a specific location according to your voting precinct, unlike in early voting where you could vote at any of the four locations no matter where you live.

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote, you can go to https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov and enter information such as your date of birth, Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) and driver’s license number to find out if you are registered. If you are, it will also tell you where to vote.

You can also find out where you vote by locating your voter registration card. First, make sure it is current. The current card should be blue, and you need to sign it.

That registration card contains your unique voter information. People vote in different races based on where they live. For instance, everyone who lives in the city limits of Paradise will get to vote in both the city and school elections, but those who live outside of the city limits but within the Paradise school district will only have the school board election and not the city council election on their ballot.

To find out where you go to vote, first look on your voter registration card for the box that says “Prec. No.” which is where your voting precinct number is located. That’s not to be confused with the commissioner precinct, which is not the same as the voting precinct.

Once you’ve found your voting precinct number, you can find the polling place using the list we’ve published in this issue.

If you know you are registered but can’t find your card, you can present your driver’s license or some other valid form of photo identification including the following:

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States passport

If you don’t have any of those forms of identification or simply can’t locate them, you can still vote as long as you sign a reasonable impediment declaration and provide one of the following forms of identification:

valid voter registration certificate

certified birth certificate (original)

current utility bill

current bank statement

current government check

current paycheck

any other government document with the individual’s name and address (original)

Once you’ve found what you need to bring to the poll, keep in mind what you don’t need to bring to the poll. Namely, anything that includes a political sign, slogan or image. Some voters in Wise County who have worn shirts supporting a presidential candidate have been asked to step outside to either change shirts or cover it with a jacket.

You will also not want to bring your phone, or at least have it off when voting. You are also not allowed to take photos inside the polling locations. You’ll have to wait until you are outside or back to your car before you can take a selfie with your “I Voted” sticker.

Voters may bring in a sample ballot they have filled out to help them remember who they want to vote for. You can view a sample Wise County ballot at votewise.org. (Just remember that the sample ballot contains all of the possible ballot issues, so your ballot may not contain all of the races based on where you live.)

All voting in Wise County is done on electronic voting machines. If you’ve never voted electronically, you can visit votewise.org and click on a link which will let you “test drive” the voting machine online.

Once you are at the actual machine on election day, don’t forget that if you choose the “straight party” option, that will not make a selection for local issues such as city and school boards, the alcohol elections and the water district issue. Check the summary page at the end to make sure you have voted on every issue and that your selections are all correct before casting your ballot.

Finally, when the voting is all done, watch for results at WCMessenger.com Tuesday night and coverage of local races in Wednesday’s Wise County Messenger.

WHO/WHAT IS ON THE BALLOT?

The only countywide contested race is for tax assessor-collector. Republican Monte S. Shaw is running for re-election. He is opposed by Democrat Don Drain.

Precinct 1 voters also have a choice for county commissioner. Republican Danny White is seeking a third term in office. Democrat Ray F. Morris II is running against him.

Most Wise County voters will also be asked to weigh in, for or against, annexing any portion of Wise County not already in a water improvement district into the Wise County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. A full story on the issue was featured in the Wise County Messenger’s Soil and Water Conservation special section published in the Wednesday, Nov. 2, issue.

The cities of Decatur and Boyd have special elections for the sale of alcohol.

Boyd citizens will vote for or against the sale of beer and wine.

Decatur voters will consider a proposition for the sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages.

The Paradise City Council election is on the November ballot and includes contested races for Places 3 and 4. Brad Largent and write-in candidate Lana Hamblin are seeking Place 3. Chris Harris and Amanda Black are running for the Place 4 unexpired term.

There is one contested race for Paradise School Board. Jody Yates and write-in candidate Susie Burt are seeking to fill an unexpired term for Place 4. Voters will elect a railroad commissioner from the following candidates: Republican Wayne Christian, Democrat Grady Yarbrough, Libertarian Mark Miller and Green Party candidate Martina Salinas.

Contested races on the ballot also include Places 3, 5 and 9 for Texas Supreme Court justices and Places 2, 5 and 6 for judges on the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Voters have options for U.S. representative in District 12 and 13.

Those running for District 12 include Republican Kay Granger, Democrat Bill Bradshaw and Libertarian Ed Colliver.

Those running for District 13 include Republican Mac Thornberry, Libertarian Calvin DeWeese and Green Party candidate H.F. “Rusty” Tomlinson.

EARLY VOTING TOPS 16,000

A heated presidential race, multiple ballot issues, a fourth early voting location and more extended-hour voting days resulted in a record number of people voting early in the Nov. 8 general election.

While final early voting numbers were not available at press time, the number of early votes cast stood at 16,028 as of 3:30 p.m. Friday with more than three hours left to go.

The previous early voting record of 10,982 set in 2012 was broken Tuesday morning.

While the second week of early voting was down a bit from the first week, vote totals surpassed 1,000 every day with the exception of Saturday.

