Poynor charged with official oppression

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

Tags: Clay Poynor

A six-term justice of the peace has been arrested, accused of disabling an emergency vehicle over a parking spot issue.

Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Clay Poynor turned himself in Tuesday night after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 16 for official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor.

The alleged incident took place Sept. 9 in the parking lot behind the Wise County Annex building in Bridgeport. The building houses Poynor’s office as well as offices for Wise County auto registration/tax collector, Wise County Court at Law No. 2 and Wise County Emergency Medical Services-Medic 2.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Wise County Fire Marshal Chuck Beard parked at the office and entered the building to make repairs to a radio system in the EMS office. When he came back outside, he found the stem removed from his marked emergency vehicle’s rear passenger side tire, which was flat, making the vehicle inoperable.

Beard went back inside the building to talk to EMS personnel, who said it was likely done by Poynor.

“EMS personnel advised Poynor has a history of deflating tires and causing damage,” the affidavit states.

Beard contacted the Bridgeport Police Department who opened an investigation.

That investigation included reviewing surveillance video of the parking lot.

The video showed Poynor pull up in a pickup and park next to Beard’s county vehicle, according to the affidavit. Poynor is then seen walking around to the passenger side of Beard’s truck and kneeling down for approximately a minute, in which he is out of view of the camera. He is then seen standing up again and walking toward the building, looking back at the truck before he walks in.

The affidavit states that no other person is seen near Beard’s truck, but Poynor is later seen once more “a short time later.”

“Judge Poynor is observed returning to the area of the rear tire as if to confirm the fire was deflated,” the affidavit states.

On Oct. 18, Bridgeport Police contacted the Wise County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the case.

“Due to the potential professional conflict that may arise from this investigation, Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford contacted Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin. The chief and sheriff decided to utilize both agencies to conduct a joint investigation,” a press release issued Wednesday by the two agencies stated.

On Nov. 21, Capt. Wes Wallace with the sheriff’s office met with Poynor to discuss the case.

According to the affidavit, Poynor initially denied knowing anything about the damage before Wallace asked if it would surprise him to know he was seen on video beside the truck.

Poynor then replied, “No, but when he is parked in my damn place and I’m pretty much disabled. If you will look at the curb sign it says that’s designated parking,” the affidavit states.

The judge went on to tell Wallace that the fire marshal was parked in his spot.

“Poynor explained he has had ‘all kinds of hell’ and it is a straight shot to his office door from the parking space,” the affidavit states. “(Wallace) asked Poynor if he thought it was necessary to pull the valve stem from the tire of the vehicle, to which Poynor replied, ‘Yes.'”

The parking spot in question was marked “reserved,” Stanford confirmed, but the sign did not state it was reserved for a specific person, nor was it marked as handicapped.

The affidavit says Poynor asked about the “picture” that showed him removing the valve stem. When Wallace told him about the video that shows him kneeling at the tire, Poynor replied, “How do you know I wasn’t just tying my shoe?”

Poynor told Wallace he has had previous issues with the parking spot.

“Poynor advised he has had past problems with the EMT staff and explained they wash the ambulance where they shouldn’t,” the affidavit states.

The judge also said he “wouldn’t know the county fire marshal if he saw him.” He did not dispute that the vehicle was marked as a fire marshal vehicle.

Stanford disputed the notion that the removal of the stem would have been some kind of practical joke, saying it appears that the damage to the tire is part of an ongoing issue over the parking spot.

“It’s unfortunate anytime someone who holds an office of public trust has criminal allegations come forth,” Stanford said. “We had a complainant and had a duty to investigate like anyone else.”

Akin said the warrant was issued for official oppression rather than a charge of criminal mischief or interference with public duty because investigators felt Poynor was acting in his official capacity as justice of the peace and subjected another person to mistreatment or harassment.

“(Beard) would have been unable to respond to an emergency had any emergencies arisen,” Akin said of the possible consequences of the action.

The sheriff said the investigation took some time before an arrest warrant was issued due to the sensitive nature of the case and wanting to make sure they weighed all their options before coming to a conclusion.

“It’s disappointing to have to conduct such an investigation and seek a warrant under these circumstances, but it is imperative on us that we do our job and that we treat everybody fairly,” Akin said. “So if it was a Bridgeport High School senior who disabled an emergency vehicle, would we treat him differently than we would treat a judge?”

A district judge from outside the county, Senior District Judge Don Chrestman of the 43rd District Court in Parker County, was assigned by an administrative judge to review the warrant affidavit and issue the arrest warrant.

Poynor was booked into the Wise County Jail and arraigned by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson. He was released after posting a $3,500 personal recognizance bond.

Poynor did not respond to a message left by the Messenger at his office prior to press deadline.

He has served as Precinct 4 justice of the peace since 1990, with the exception of 2003-2006.