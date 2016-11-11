Police alert citizens to suspicious vehicle

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Police Department

Bridgeport Police Department is asking citizens to keep an eye out for a suspicious vehicle in the Boston Street and Fair Oaks area.

The department posted Thursday a description of the vehicle, an older model red pickup truck, along with two reported related incidents. Chief Steve Stanford said that Bridgeport PD has since come to the conclusion that the first report was not a suspicious vehicle, but a woman and two girls delivering pies for a school fundraiser.

The second reported incident, believed to be about a different, but similar, truck is still considered suspicious, Stanford said. A resident told police they’d observed a red pickup parked at a neighbor’s house that did not belong to anyone living at the residence. When the driver, who the resident believed to be an older Hispanic woman, realized she was being watched, she allegedly drove away recklessly.

Stanford said the department has received a few other strange reports from that area of town – multiple calls concerning people knocking on doors and running away and one call where a citizen reported a ladder had been set up against their home in the night.

No thefts have been reported in the area.

“It’s still suspicious until we can get it identified, and then we’ll go from there,” Stanford said.