Pogue wins bid for new middle school; District recommends Adams as name for new campus

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Tags: Northwest, Northwest School Board

Northwest ISD’s next middle school now has a builder and soon could have a name.

The district’s trustees approved a bid of $46.678 million from Pogue Construction to build the sixth through eighth-grade campus at Willow Springs and Eagle Boulevard that is expected to open in the fall of 2018.

The school was part of the $224.5 million bond package approved by voters in 2012.

The district chose the competitive bid process for the project rather than hiring a construction manager at-risk. Tim McClure, the district architect and planner, said the timing with architects already having a significant portion of the planning in place for the school made it the better option.

Pogue built the neighboring V.R. Eaton High School that opened in the fall of 2015.

The name of the new middle school is expected to have a relation to the Eaton family. The recommended name for the school was Leo Adams Middle School, named for the former Justin mayor and one of the district’s founding trustees. He was also the father of Jeannine Eaton, the daughter-in-law of V.R. Eaton.

Trustees will formally vote on the name Dec. 12.

Adams, who owned and operated Justin Lumber Company, served as mayor of Justin for 10 years. He also built more than 300 buildings in the area.

The district accepted name suggestions between Sept. 19 and Oct. 17 with 59 names submitted. Twenty-seven of the names met the criteria – in memory of a person that served district or community, made significant contribution to society or education, local residential or geographical area or donated land.

Emily Conklin, director of communications, said the close family links between the Eaton and Adams families and the proximity of the schools played a role in the naming committee’s suggestion.

Adams’ daughters – Jeannine Eaton and Betty Adams McIntyre – wrote letters in favor of naming the school after their father, who died in 1993.

“Everyone that knew my father remembers him as a very generous, gracious and highly-respected individual,” McIntyre wrote.

Eaton added: “As a founder of the district, he worked closely with businesses and civic leaders from Rhome, Roanoke and Haslet to create what was, at the time, a unique, three-county consolidated school district.”