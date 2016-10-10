Picture perfect: Brothers triumph in State Fair contest

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

The Oberg boys swept their older competition at the Texas State Fair this year and each got a photo in the fair calendar to boot.

Harrison, 11, and Henry, 9, of Runaway Bay, started taking pictures and entering photography competitions at a young age. It’s paid off. At the fair, they entered the 12-17-year-old division. Harrison earned two first places, one second place, one third place and one honorable mention for his photos. Henry earned one third place and five honorable mentions for his work.

In late August, their mother Velvet received a call from fair officials informing her that they wanted to use photos from both boys in the 2017 fair calendar.

“It was amazing that both of them got selected out of the thousands of photos they get,” Velvet said. “It’s hard when they compete against each other. It’s always nice when they both win.”

The photos are right next to each other in the calendar. Harrison’s shot of the Zero Gravity ride at the fair is on the October page, and Henry’s photo of the stained glass in the Thanks-Giving Square Chapel in Dallas represents November.

Harrison explained that he shot his photo of the Zero Gravity on a manual setting with a long exposure to capture the colors of the spinning wheel.

“He took, I don’t know, close to 100 pictures,” Velvet said. “It’s kind of tricky, because on the long exposure if you don’t have the settings right it can be all over-exposed.”

Of the more than 100 pictures of the ride, the one Harrison ultimately chose to enter into contests not only made the fair calendar, it also placed first at the Texas State Fair and won grand champion at the Wise County Youth Fair.

Henry’s calendar shot is a slightly blurred photo of the spiral stained glass ceiling in the Thanks-Giving Square Chapel.

“Whenever we went inside, we looked up and saw the stained glass, which looked really cool,” Henry said. “What I did with the camera was just zoom all the way in and whenever I was taking the photo, I zoomed out and made this exposure.”

The boys entered several other contests in the fair this year, including the Spam cooking competition – “We’ve never eaten Spam in our lives,” Velvet said – and Harrison took home third in the painting and sculpture categories.

But it’s photography they put extra time into. Velvet and her husband both take photos, and Velvet said the family often takes trips just to give the boys the chance to shoot something interesting. They’ve been to Dallas, Arkansas and Yellowstone to practice photography. The travel is Harrison’s favorite part of taking pictures, he said.

Velvet and her husband will help the boys look through the viewfinder and hold the tripod for them in especially bad wind. If Harrison and Henry aren’t happy with what they shot, their parents help them to try again.

“We’ll look at the pictures and encourage them to shoot it again,” Velvet said, “and we’ll take them back when they don’t look right.”

Harrison is the perfectionist. He’s spent an entire day trying to get one photo just right. Velvet said Henry is the one who “kind of likes to do the crazy things,” like zoom bursts. While his brother likes shooting cool places, Henry enjoys taking pictures of weird animals.

Velvet said the boys take their photography very seriously, and they both feel disappointed when they don’t win. That said, she believes they don’t really understand how big of a deal it is for them both to get photos in the state fair calendar.

The boys did say they were “excited” and “happy” for their pictures to be included.

“I feel like it’s really cool that I’m in the calendar, that out of 1,000 photos I get my photo in,” Harrison said.

Since they both plan to keep taking pictures and competing in photography contests, they have to work out their next step. Their mom has a few ideas.

“Now we’ve got to try even harder, go for grand champion and get in the calendar again,” Velvet said.