Pickup transformed for teen

By Ken Roselle | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016



James Wood Motors has partnered with Make-A-Wish North Texas to turn a cancer survivor’s 1994 GMC into a teenager’s dream pickup.

After being reinvigorated by James Wood body-shop and service-department volunteers, the indigo-blue stepside with Tyler Lackey of Bowie at the wheel is heading to class and making laps in style.

This was not Lackey’s first wish granted. He and his family had just returned from a Hawaiian vacation made possible by Make-A-Wish. Then an anonymous recipient gave up their own gift so that the Decatur GM and Hyundai dealership could transform Lackey’s half-ton into a “neck-breaker,” as the donor described it.

The unnamed benefactor wrote to Tyler: “Hey, I heard a little bit of what you are going through with your cancer. I have been there myself. My wish is to somehow help you through this time in your life.”

Wood’s body-shop manager, Rick Bramlett, noted that “all our guys donated their time to help Tyler. We’re gratified we got the chance to make his truck look and sound great.”

He knows their automotive talents will be appreciated by the BHS junior, who hopes to study engineering in college. “I was very impressed with how grateful Tyler is of our efforts,” Bramlett said.

A number of James Wood’s suppliers contributed to the project, including All Pro Window Tint, Color Service-PPG, Chris’s Trim Shop, Crystal Auto Glass, Dallas Wheels, Matco tools, Snap-On Tools, Texas Dents and Toff Bedliners. The dealership donated parts as well.

“Make-A-Wish grants a wish every 38 minutes to a child diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition,” explained its spokesperson, Mary Kathleen Baldwin. Founded in 1980, it utilizes wish granting as part of the treatment process to create life-enriching miracles for its recipients.

For almost four decades, James Wood and his family have been local-owner dealers for General Motors products and for Hyundai since 2008. He bought the Decatur dealership in 1978 and their nearby Denton dealership in 2001. The Woods and their employees stay involved in projects of all kinds that benefit North Texas communities and their residents.