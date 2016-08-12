Picking up the pieces: Community asks for help to rebuild home damaged by 2015 tornado

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Tags: Runaway Bay, Tornado

When Carol Tanksley lost her home in the May 2015 tornado that struck Runaway Bay, she didn’t immediately bounce back.

Tanksley’s home insurance provider had canceled the 76-years-old’s policy due to a tree limb issue several months before the storm, leaving her to cover the full cost of rebuilding the house she had owned for 18 years. While other residents in the area were able to rebuild, she wasn’t.

In the wake of the storm, Tanksley’s neighbors and other community members have come together to volunteer and raise money to repair her home.

“As we were over there cleaning everything up, Carol started telling us the story and it touched our hearts,” said Berry White, a Runaway Bay city councilman and volunteer. “A group of us got together and decided we wanted to help her. We saw the devastation and that there was no insurance.”

In the time since the storm, Tanksley said she’s been living with her son in Denton. She said the night is implanted in her memory. The Messenger covered Tanksley’s story on video. Her account can be found on YouTube at “Carol Tanksley Runaway Bay tornado survivor.”

“The news anchor was reporting places a tornado was, and he jumps up and hollers, ‘and Runaway Bay, take cover now,'” she said. “So me and the dogs get up and go into my bedroom. There’s a little hallway there, so I closed the door behind me. As soon as I closed the door, it hit. It was like ‘boom, boom.’ My dogs were looking at me like they wanted me to let them loose to see who’s in there messing up our house.

“The door was just rattling,” she said. “I could hear the glass breaking. We could hear all that. The dogs just knew somebody was in there tearing their house up. And I’m letting them.”

The powerful storm swept the second story of Tanksley’s home off the structure, and rain poured in on her possessions inside. Mold followed in its wake, leaving the volunteers with a lengthy to-do list. The idea to rebuild the two-story structure as a single story came as a way to save money and shorten the huge project.

“It’s been a process for her to go from what her home was to restructure it to be livable and comfortable for her,” White said.

So far volunteers have been able to roof the home as a single story and secure the structure’s foundation under supervision from fellow city councilman and former city inspector Dan Ticer.

White said local electrician Gary Hightower helped wire the home free of charge, and Chuck’s Plumbing in Decatur finished the pipe work. Painter John McCombs has finished the building’s exterior and will move inside after Sheetrock is installed.

“We’re to the point where we have enough now where we can go ahead to do our Sheetrock and insulation,” White said. “The next step is floors and carpets and appliances and fixtures.”

White said local churches, Christ Fellowship Church and Living Word Tabernacle, have helped donate to a benefit account set up for repairs. While the commununity’s been generous, White said many donors are tapped out now that construction is in the home stretch. With funding, he’s hoping to have Tanksley back in her home by November.

“We’re looking for some extra money to finish,” he said. “If we could raise another $10,000 to $15,000, that would get us over the hump.”

To donate to Tanksley’s benefit account, visit First State Bank in Runaway Bay or call 940-575-2265.