Published Saturday, December 31, 2016



Gerre Joiner, the associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Decatur, is more of a town minister than anything else – you’re more likely to find him entertaining the Whataburger morning crowd than at the church office.

Joiner, the reader’s choice runner-up for the Wise County Messenger’s Person of the Year, is so popular that our Person of the Year winner, Bridgeport Mayor Randy Singleton, actually voted for him.

In the spirit of Joiner, who is perhaps best known for his pranks and for constantly regaling anyone who’ll listen with one of his many “stories,” the Messenger collected a few quotes and tales from friends that describe the man himself.

—–

“The only thing I have left to do is to become a member of Gerre Joiner’s coffee club… He is the purveyor of goodwill.”

– Randy Singleton, Bridgeport mayor

“He would always call the church and disguise his voice and try to sell them beef. There’s so many stories like that… I think Gerre is such a people-person. He’s never met a stranger. Everybody loves him to death because he loves everyone to death.”

– Ron Johnson, former FBC youth minister

“He got his glasses at the funeral home because they’re all paid for down there. He’s got several pair.”

– Jack Brooks, friend and Whataburger companion

“I have never known anyone who loves and cares about people more than Gerre Joiner. He is a friend to everyone and does not meet a stranger. He has personally been a mentor and a role model for me. He is a servant to others and an example to all of Decatur.”

– John Hogan, former FBC music minister

“We had a situation one day getting ready for a funeral to start. I sit down and get ready to start playing for this funeral, and my music book was gone. I was in a near panic, and Gerre was walking around whistling and staring up at the ceiling. I’m thinking, ‘He did it.’ The next week I ran into Gerre and said, ‘I almost became a murderer last week.'”

– Kerry Clower, Wise County Historical Society president and Whataburger companion

“He’s never said no to anything I’ve asked of him.”

– Candy Burden, FBC children’s minister

“The best man in town.”

– Dale Watts, friend and Whataburger companion