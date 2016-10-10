Party chair appoints precinct chairs; Akers-Amos says election code not followed in primary

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: Democrats

An emergency meeting of the Wise County Democratic Party’s County Executive Committee was held Saturday where the current party chair claimed the former party chair had not followed election code in this year’s primary election, and she believes none of the party’s precinct chairs had been lawfully elected.

An official notice written by Party Chair Janet Akers-Amos and read into the official record in which she claims former Chair Tracy Smith failed to follow Texas Election Code 171.0221, specifically section (b) which states that the county chair will prepare a document that will be posted that states that an unopposed candidate shall be declared elected to the office at the time of the local canvass. The code goes on to say that the party chair “shall distribute copies of the document to the presiding judge of the election precinct” and that the document must be posted “in one or more locations in the polling place where it can be read by persons waiting to vote.”

“The documents necessary to lawfully elect an unopposed precinct chair, as specified by Texas Election Code 171.0221, were not prepared, distributed or posted,” Akers-Amos wrote in the official notice that has been published on the party’s website, wisedemocrats.com. “In fact, these required documents were not created at all. This was true in the case of all precinct chairs, which means that no precinct chairs were lawfully elected.”

Akers-Amos said that left her as the sole legal member of the WCDP CEC.

On Saturday, Akers-Amos appointed the following people as precinct chairs:

Amanda Byrum, Precinct 1-2

Mary Boswell, Precinct 1-22

Walt Partin, Precinct 2-12

Jack Tucker, Precinct 2-8

Lee Foster, Precinct 2-9

Winford Cash, Precinct 3-27

Maggie Stephens, Precinct 4-15

Kristina Kemp, Precinct 4-17

Those appointments did not include any of the precinct chairs who signed a petition calling for a WCDP CEC meeting that was to be held Tuesday night, Oct. 4, which included an action item calling for a “resolution of no confidence/censure on Chairperson Janet Akers-Amos.”

That petition was signed by the following:

Lena Wells, Precinct 4-13

KJ Lowry, Precinct 3-20

Coley Smith, Precinct 1-4

Laci Raley, Precinct 2-7

Corrie Lloyd, Precinct 1-3

Gayle Whittington Melton, Precinct 3-24

Patricia Wheeler, Precinct 2-9

Leon Brookens, Precinct 1-6

Pat Braddon, Precinct 1-5

In the statement, Akers-Amos stated, “I am under no legal obligation to appoint persons who have thus participated in league with Ms. Smith. Instead, I will appoint precinct chairs for confirmation at this emergency CEC meeting who have been actively participating at WCDP events and donating money to reverse the negative balance bequeathed by the former chair and her allies.”

Wise County Elections Administrator Sabra Srader confirmed Tuesday that all primary election information must be submitted to her office by the party chairs, and neither the Wise County Democrats nor Wise County Republicans submitted the unopposed candidate document Akers-Amos claims was supposed to be posted under the election code.

In addition to confirming the appointed precinct chairs, the party also confirmed Maggie Stephens as secretary and Rita Tucker as treasurer at Saturday’s meeting, according to information posted on the party’s website.

In another official notice read at Saturday’s meeting and also posted on the party website, Akers-Amos said the Oct. 4 meeting called by petition was “illegitimate” for a number of reasons and, if held, “any action taken will not be incorporated into the official WCDP record, but will be ignored.”

Tuesday night’s agenda also included the election of a party secretary and treasurer.

The petition for Tuesday’s meeting cited Texas Democratic Party Rules Section III E7(10) which states, in part, that, “If a county chair fails to issue a written call for a County Executive Committee meeting within six months of the previous County Executive Committee meeting, 25 percent of the members of the CEC may call a CEC meeting by written demand.”

When reached for comment Tuesday, Smith said she had been advised by her attorney not to speak to the media until a pending lawsuit that involves her and Akers-Amos has been resolved. Akers-Amos has sued Smith because Akers-Amos claims not all of the party’s assets were turned over to her in the time period required by law. After a hearing in district court last week, another hearing in that case is set for Oct. 24.