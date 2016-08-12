Parr tying up loose ends

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Commissioners, Doug Parr

Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr is checking items off his to-do list, but his county charge accounts remain frozen.

Auditor Ann McCuiston told commissioners Monday that Parr turned in a personal recorder to Asset Control and paid $119 for a county-owned GPS unit that he couldn’t find during recent audits.

“He has given me his civil-process logs for the third quarter and part of the fourth quarter and has given me the cell phone bill,” she said.

McCuiston also noted that Parr turned in proof of inspection for his county vehicle, a Ford F-150, and signed invoices for his iPad and office phone line.

She said he did not sign an H3 Oil Pad invoice.

That invoice was from June 28 for his vehicle’s inspection and an oil change. It was referenced in an Aug. 27 Messenger article, questioning Parr’s work and related expenses.

The invoice says his pickup’s mileage is only 11,584, but according to records at the Wise County auditor’s office, he purchased 6,467.38 gallons of gas in the three years since being issued the truck.

County Judge J.D. Clark asked if Parr gave a reason for not signing the invoice.

“No,” McCuiston said. “All he said was he was checking something out on it.”

Parr did not return a Messenger call or email by press time Friday.

Commissioners approved paying the invoice at the Aug. 29 meeting.

McCuiston also informed commissioners that Parr was scheduled to have the light bar put on the pickup this week. She didn’t know if the permanent graphics had been installed.

On Aug. 24, Parr told the Messenger the graphics were installed in July, but he has yet to bring the vehicle to McCuiston or Asset Manager Diana Alexander for verification.

Commissioners agreed June 27 that Parr’s county charge accounts would not be reactivated until he complied with their requests to have the light bar and permanent graphics installed.

Clark said at a Precinct 3 mobile commissioners meeting last week that Parr is under investigation.

District Attorney Greg Lowery declined last week to say who was leading the investigation, but Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed Tuesday it’s the Texas Rangers.

“A request was sent to the Texas Rangers, and that request, as I undertand, was accepted,” he said.