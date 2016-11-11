Parker appointed to Decatur City Council

A former council member will fill a vacant seat on the Decatur City Council until next May.
At Monday’s meeting, Mayor Martin Woodruff said former council member Randy Parker had agreed to fill the vacancy for Place 6 on the council. The seat became vacant when council member Randy Bowker had to resign because he moved outside the city limits.
The term for Place 6, an at-large seat, will end next May.
The council unanimously approved appointing Parker to fill the unexpired term.
Bowker’s resignation also made it necessary to reorganize the council. The following council members were appointed to various positions:
- Cary Bohn, mayor pro tem and Economic Development Corp. representative
- Margaret Doubrava, airport liaison
- held a first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s fee schedule;
- approved two sign variances for Taco Bell as part of its remodeling project;
- approved an application for a grant for the police department that will provide software updates for federal reporting requirements;
- approved a contract with the Wise County Appraisal District for assessment and collection services; and
- approved a request from Wise County Relay for Life to hold a Paint the Town Purple event on the downtown square March 25, 2017.
- Susan Cocanougher, deputy mayor pro tem
In other business, the council:
The council will meet again Monday, Nov. 21, a week earlier than usual.