Parker appointed to Decatur City Council

Published Wednesday, November 16, 2016

A former council member will fill a vacant seat on the Decatur City Council until next May.

At Monday’s meeting, Mayor Martin Woodruff said former council member Randy Parker had agreed to fill the vacancy for Place 6 on the council. The seat became vacant when council member Randy Bowker had to resign because he moved outside the city limits.

The term for Place 6, an at-large seat, will end next May.

The council unanimously approved appointing Parker to fill the unexpired term.

Bowker’s resignation also made it necessary to reorganize the council. The following council members were appointed to various positions: